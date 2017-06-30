Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and modern house in Jodhpur

Justwords Justwords
Prem Chelani ji, MAA ARCHITECTS & INTERIOR DESIGNERS
Did you think that futuristic design is all about colorless and contrast hues in double shades like the great monochrome, underscored only by the monotony of chrome? Well, the designers from MAA Architects and Interior Designers are here to show you how it is done with their exotic touch in the form of motifs and warm colors that clad their future ready moldings and design solutions. The next home belongs to Prem Chelani and his family, and it has been designed to resonate with an eclectic style and all things contemporary. Come and have a look at this home to see the details for yourself!

​A Further Ready Kitchen

​A Further Ready Kitchen
The kitchen has all the basics and then some, for a futuristic look filled with the warmth of desert brown and the solid beauty of granite countertops. The white panels and flooring as well as the frosted glass cabinets with the modern chrome hob top make for a clean lined look.

​Brown Living Room

​Brown Living Room
This living room is a classic beauty with a corner shelf extending like a canvas framed with wood. The two sided affair has been layered with pretty pastel hued wallpaper within. The same has been matched by the upholstery on the modern looking white laminate couches.

​Futuristic Backlit Panel in the Bedroom

​Futuristic Backlit Panel in the Bedroom
The piece de resistance of this space is the asymmetrical hood that extends from the headboard and over the slope of the ceiling that can be seen from the bed. The back lit frame and the wallpaper within with the fan in the centre creates an elegant look.

​Pristine White Good Looks

​Pristine White Good Looks
The future ready and modern closet has been steeped in white with a pretty pattern for the colorful yet understated bedding. The sliding doors make good use of space here.

​Colorful Dining Room

​Colorful Dining Room
The black layered entertainment centre faces the wooden dining table set on the marble floor and its purple stone steps. The orange banner like artwork above the door stands out nearby as an indoor garden can be seen beyond the frosted glass wall.

​Robust Edge in Bedroom

​Robust Edge in Bedroom
The linear patterns on the sliding doors of the closet and the monochrome bed with the colorful bedding make this a restful and luxurious space.


​Pretty Pastels

​Pretty Pastels
The moulded beds and the pastel hues make this an imaginative room for children with soothing white at the core.

​Simple Design

​Simple Design
This room has simple single beds with plenty of room for the growing children!

​A Bird’s Eye View of the Main Hall

​A Bird's Eye View of the Main Hall
The main has an open layout with the dining room at the centre and the living room on the side with its L shaped sofa. The entertainment centre sits on one side with its contrast hue matching the couch.

​Brownstone Beauty

​Brownstone Beauty
Various hues of stone come together to clad the geometrical patterns found on the facade of this home, which stands out from afar.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A charming and cosy home for a modern Indian family

आकर्षक आंतरिक दरवाजों से घर शानदार बनाए
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

