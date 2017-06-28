A well-designed and beautiful home in Jodhpur

This new home tour is one that will take you straight to contemporary design heaven. The home has pristine white walls and sleek lighting which is then grounded and balanced with solid pieces in a linear style. Come and have a look at this next home designed by MAA Architects and Interior Designers in Jodhpur, for Narpat Singh Rajpurohit and his family. The well structured look has been chronicled in this home tour. Take a look to find out the great details!
The arch that stands between the living room and the private quarters of the home is a solid one is a strong linear style. The squared layers of the arches make for an expansive and sweeping statement in this space. The marble flooring and sheer curtains along with the heavy drapes create a royal look in this space. The ceiling also has insets which throw light on to the area for a well defined look.
The solid hues work wonderfully with the white walls when it comes to these wardrobes. Yet, the designers have also broken any sudden contrast with neat chrome lines and handles. The mirror also makes the space look larger despite the nook that it has been built into. This shows great space management where the small area has been used for plenty of storage and a dressing area. The cream hued tiles shine under the attention showered by the lighting from above. The frame of the door matches the hues of the wardrobes and the laminate cladding the same. This makes for a well balanced look.
This display niche has been designed like an art installation of sorts with the circuit like look holding the various cubes and rectangles together. The large boxes on the two ends help in getting a well balanced look while the randomly placed shelves with lights inserted within. This helps bring the grain of the wood alive.
The bedroom has been fashioned with contrast hues and styles. The soft yet lush fabric for the drapes are in white with black borders, hanging from chrome rods. The large closets have reversed hues with dark laminate and chrome borders. The wooden floor and the blue bedding add a soft and homely touch to the modern space while the arch is clad with drapes pulled and fastened to the sides with the living room visible beyond.
The entertainment niche is placed next to the large closet with its artistic panels. The white nook has a black pattern for a fun look! This area is also well lit with focused lighting over the television and the bright floral collection below. The rest of the space has been done up with a wooden floor and a door that has randomly placed white squares in the centre.
