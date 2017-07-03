A simple yet elegant home in Jodhpur

The design of this space is an epitome of all things neat even as it brings in a flamboyant touch in terms of the patterns on the couch upholstery and the bedding. The web that emanates light around the headboard and the shining floor contribute to a sense of playful elegance in this uber modern space.

For more design ideas, take a look at -A luxurious 2150sqft Surat apartment designed in 25 lakh rupees