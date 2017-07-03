A simple yet elegant home in Jodhpur

This next home belongs to the family of A R Vipul Bharti and it has been styled with some of the best modern elements with a robust touch. With the help of these elements the designers from MAA Architects and Interior Designers have managed to bring in a grounding element which helps in making use of all the corners of the home as well. The various pieces have been worked into the various nooks and corners of the home so that it looks well organized even as it gives a posh and sophisticated feel. Come and take this next home tour to know more!
The design of this space is an epitome of all things neat even as it brings in a flamboyant touch in terms of the patterns on the couch upholstery and the bedding. The web that emanates light around the headboard and the shining floor contribute to a sense of playful elegance in this uber modern space.
This corner is close to the entrance of the room and makes quite a welcoming statement once you set foot in the door. The corner itself has been optimized with the use of open shelves and a cupboard as well. The contrast hues of brown and white with cream hued panels come together to make an eclectic and elegant statement while a gilded clock hangs on top. The ceiling boasts of panels with an artistic black web and the drapes are cream and sheer for a neat and well finished look along with the spiffy lighting.
This large bank of closets has been built on to one side which extends around the corner. The wide cream panels on the black laminate ensure that you have a look which says stylish and classic in capitals. The entire wall has been turned into efficient storage space. A black and mustard couch with a modern pattern can be seen on the side.
This niche has been built into the facing wall that veers off from the where the closet ends. The glass shelf and the simple white wall framed by wood and the web over the window on the side makes for a wholesome look in this stylish corner. The designers have left plenty of space in this hallway for comfortable TV viewing.
The bedroom has a bluish tinge in the lighting as well as pattern in the layers of the ceiling which gives it a bright yet lounge like appeal. The modern elements meet a royal theme with the lit up panel which frames the padded headboard of the platform bed. The marble floor glistens underfoot.
For corners like these, the designers have created modular solutions with board and laminate. These ensure that the nooks are well utilized and lit up.