A vibrant and trendy family home in Thane

Welcome to Mr. Pramod Chaudhary’s residence in Thane, a beautiful creation by the architects at Unique Designers & Architects. Bright hues, artistic decor, stylish lighting and trendy furniture make this home perfect for enjoying an inspiring lifestyle. From charming murals to creatively used mirror, customised laminates and space-saving pieces, you will be impressed at every turn while taking this home tour.
The mirrored panelling behind the sofa makes the living area look more spacious and glamorous. It features niches as well for creative appeal.
A gleaming dark wooden door with black triangular insets makes the entrance truly attractive. The shoe cabinet complements the door nicely.
Engraved panelling with indirect lighting makes this temple a wonderful sight to behold. The white drawers are neat and functional.
Modern wooden sofas with hot pink cushions offer cosy seating in the living area. The wall clock is unique too.
Colourful birds and pretty branches make up the mural on the wall behind the stylish TV unit. The bookshelf to the right of the TV is also very fashionable.
Purples and pinks dominate the master bedroom for a romantic and lively aura. The corner has been reserved for a compact workstation here.
We love how the wall opposite the bed has been almost entirely devoted to a smart inbuilt unit and a sleek dressing mirror. The inbuilt unit comprises of cabinets, drawers and shelves for efficient organisation of odds and ends. And it accommodates the TV nicely too.
The bunk bed in the kids’ room not only saves floor area, but is also very much fun with its colourful linen and bright orange ladder and rails. What is inspiring is that a part of the furniture acts as a study station equipped with drawers.
Up close, you get to admire the colourful wall decals and those inspired by cricket. What an exciting room!
This room is devoted to pursuing music and dance, and the wallpaper and closet doors showcase that. Bright colours feed the mind as well as the soul.
