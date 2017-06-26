Your browser is out-of-date.

A lavish and beautiful villa in Greater Noida

Justwords Justwords
Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist bedroom Plywood Beige
Loading admin actions …

With an area of 3800sqft, this duplex villa in Greater Noida is a comfortable and fashionable home to live in. Creative use of wood, beautiful furniture, trendy lighting and cosy textiles add to the attraction here. Unique wall claddings and stunning false ceilings appear to impress every now and then. The kitchen is a lively affair, while the living space can accommodate many at the same time. The interior designers and decorators at Design Essentials did a great job indeed, in making this villa a success.

Smart and cheerful kitchen

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern kitchen Plywood Beige
Splashes of sunny yellow make for a very lively feel in this modular kitchen. Smooth cabinets offer tons of storage, while wood lends cosiness.

Fit for kings

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern living room Plywood Beige
Equipped with elegant sofas, plump printed cushions and trendy coffee tables, the spacious living room looks regal. The modern false ceiling, the tastefully carved wooden doors, printed drapes and a large rug complete the inviting look here. The sober colour palette promises a relaxing experience.

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern living room Plywood Beige Property,Furniture,Decoration,Couch,Interior design,Lighting,Living room,Flooring,Floor,Table
From another vantage point, you can admire textured and fashionable wooden panels and a metallic wall art.

Elegant simplicity

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
Done up with creams and wooden tones, this simple bedroom is very relaxing. The TV unit is a minimal yet elegant piece, with stylish indirect lighting.

Warm and gorgeous

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
Geometrically inspired wooden panelling behind the TV, a minimalistic console table and golden lighting make this bedroom gorgeous. Floral prints on the bedspread add to the aesthetic charm.

Ultramodern stunner

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
Glossy and creative wall panelling emerge from behind the bed and spans halfway across the rich wooden ceiling in this large bedroom. The effect is simply stunning!


Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
The workstation is very sleek and contemporary, while the wallpaper behind the TV unit is jazzy. The TV unit also holds books.

Cosy comfort

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist bedroom Plywood Beige
Soft indirect lighting, trendy furniture and wooden panels on the ceiling create a warm and relaxing ambiance in this bedroom. The TV unit is very practical yet stylish.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


