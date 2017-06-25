A Jodhpur home is full of fashionable designs

Creative designs can make a world of difference to any modern home, and you will get to see the proof in the pudding with this home tour. The architects at Maa Architects & Interior Designers in Jodhpur rendered this beautiful house with stylish partitions, innovative wall claddings, fashionable false ceilings and trendy lights. Materials like wood, glass and steel have been used in this home to create a robust yet elegant impression. Modern storage solutions add to the functionality of this abode, while sober neutrals allow the designs to arrest attention.
We love how the space under the staircase has been used to accommodate cabinets and a washbasin unit. The cabinets are perfect for storing umbrellas, shoes and more.
Stencilled glass panels lend a very creative touch to the living space, and allow light to pass through easily without compromising privacy. Set in wooden frames, the glass makes a unique style statement.
An ornately carved and wavy wooden panel with backlighting adorns the false ceiling here. The effect is grand and complemented well by the wooden wall cladding.
Transparent glass balustrades lend tons of style to this staircase, while the dark steps contrast the white walls nicely. The glass allows easy passage of light and makes for an airy feel.
A high cushioned headboard with inbuilt niches on either side makes a very elegant statement in this bedroom. Note how the bed comes with drawers underneath for storing blankets, bed linen and more.
The large inbuilt wardrobe looks classy in wood and white. Sliding doors save floor area when they are opened or closed.
Textured wall claddings and a beautiful false ceiling make this bedroom a stunner. The bed is ultramodern and comes with an extension that features lighted niches.
Wood and white once again define the neat and modern designs of the closet, dressing unit and door.
