A luxurious 3800sqft duplex in Greater Noida

Premium quality materials, tasteful designs and elegant hues go a long way in making a home luxurious and inviting. And this spacious duplex in Greater Noida is no exception. Creative wall claddings, fashionable furniture, lavish use of wood and stylish lighting make this a wonderful abode for modern Indian families. The bedrooms come with massive inbuilt wardrobes with gleaming doors. Hence, both functionality and visual appeal have been effectively achieved by the interior designers and decorators at Design Essentials for this project.
Soothing shades like beige, cream and white dominate the expansive living area, while sophisticated furniture promises tons of relaxation. Strips of light in the false ceiling, printed cushions and drapes and gorgeous laser cut designs in the wooden entrance doors add to the regal feel.
From this angle, you can admire the unique metallic wall installation at the other end of the living room.
Dark wooden panelling, elegant furniture, a beautiful printed rug and a stylish cabinet are the highlights of this dining space.
Glass balustrades make the staircase in this duplex very contemporary, while circular and colourful artworks add life here. The seating area to the left is also very fashionable.
Glossy wooden surfaces, indirect lighting, a trendy bed and a printed rug make this bedroom warm, cosy and welcoming.
Stylish patterns on the wooden wall cladding and wardrobe combine with floral prints on the bedding and a patchwork rug for unique visual interest in this bedroom.
The stunning wall cladding which begins from behind the bed and spans across the ceiling lends this bedroom an ultramodern aura. Printed textiles, wooden warmth and a very sleek workstation add to the attraction.
A charming bed with printed cushions takes the centre stage in this spacious bedroom, while patterned plates deck the wall behind. Soft golden lighting and large windows create a very dreamy ambiance here.
