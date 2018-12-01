Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxurious 3800sqft duplex in Greater Noida

Justwords Justwords
Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern dining room Stone Brown
Loading admin actions …

Premium quality materials, tasteful designs and elegant hues go a long way in making a home luxurious and inviting. And this spacious duplex in Greater Noida is no exception. Creative wall claddings, fashionable furniture, lavish use of wood and stylish lighting make this a wonderful abode for modern Indian families. The bedrooms come with massive inbuilt wardrobes with gleaming doors. Hence, both functionality and visual appeal have been effectively achieved by the interior designers and decorators at Design Essentials for this project.

Grand living

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern living room Plywood Beige
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Soothing shades like beige, cream and white dominate the expansive living area, while sophisticated furniture promises tons of relaxation. Strips of light in the false ceiling, printed cushions and drapes and gorgeous laser cut designs in the wooden entrance doors add to the regal feel.

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern living room Plywood Beige
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

From this angle, you can admire the unique metallic wall installation at the other end of the living room.

Warm dining

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern dining room Stone Brown
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Dark wooden panelling, elegant furniture, a beautiful printed rug and a stylish cabinet are the highlights of this dining space.

The way up

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Beige
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Glass balustrades make the staircase in this duplex very contemporary, while circular and colourful artworks add life here. The seating area to the left is also very fashionable.

Simple yet beautiful

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Wood,Architecture,Flooring,Floor
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Glossy wooden surfaces, indirect lighting, a trendy bed and a printed rug make this bedroom warm, cosy and welcoming.

Pattern play

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Stylish patterns on the wooden wall cladding and wardrobe combine with floral prints on the bedding and a patchwork rug for unique visual interest in this bedroom.


From the future

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

The stunning wall cladding which begins from behind the bed and spans across the ceiling lends this bedroom an ultramodern aura. Printed textiles, wooden warmth and a very sleek workstation add to the attraction.

Pretty as a picture

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist bedroom Plywood Beige
Design Essentials

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

A charming bed with printed cushions takes the centre stage in this spacious bedroom, while patterned plates deck the wall behind. Soft golden lighting and large windows create a very dreamy ambiance here.  

Take another tour - A stylish and functional 3 bhk apartment in Bangalore

Eco Hub designed by interior architects in Pune
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks