A stylish family home full of surprises!

This stylish family home has many interesting details, and is definitely some inspirational material not to miss. The architects, Design of Attel from Turkey have designed the perfect home for a young family, with every detail taken into account. The decorations and lighting really set this family home apart from others. There is definitely something for everyone's taste in this house—it's unique and stylish design has a youthful and radiant glow to it. Join us in this tour and find out for yourself!
When silky red sheets just won't cut it, neon lights will have to. This bedroom's design has a nice twist to it… because without the blue neon lights, the bedroom would actually look quite normal and maybe even conservative, but once the lights go on, it's electric baby!
There's nothing better than soaking in a hot bath at the end of a long day, especially if the bathroom looks like this. It almost looks like a spa doesn't it? Mood lighting and all.
How can you not feel like a welcome guest with a room like this? The wooden elements give it warmth while the red rug on the floor contrasts against the blue of the duvets and adds a splash of brightness to the room. There's even a cosy seating area by the window that doubles up as storage. What a sweet little room!
We love how the guest bathroom is so sunny with yellow and red accents brightening up the space. It's comforting in a sense—feels like you've been taken care of. The glass shower room with the rain shower is a nice addition too.
Pastel green is a great colour for a children's bedroom—it's calming and relaxing. The sheer white curtains ensure the room gets enough natural light, while the wallpaper and decorations add bits of colour here and there—nothing too overwhelming, but bright and happy enough.
The wooden floor and furniture give this room a warm glow while the comfy sofa begs you to pick up a book from the shelf, plunge down on the sofa and just relax. The yellow mood lighting also adds a cosy touch to the room and illuminates the wood beautifully.
This hall is dressed to impress—the elegant matching furniture and intricate decorative elements on the walls give this hall a grand welcoming feel. The hall gets plenty of natural light with large windows and glass sliding doors draped with sheer white curtains and embellished with shiny drapes. The lighting that lines the ceiling highlights the grandness and elegance of this hall, while the wooden floor gives it a down to earth feeling resulting in the perfect balance in the ambiance.
Blue neon lights light up the staircase, jazz it up and give continuation to the neon lights in the rest of the house. We also love the carved wooden divider and the clear separation between the staircase area and the hall area.
A spacious simple kitchen in neutral, earthy colours gives comfort to this home just like a ladoo does for the belly! There's also a modern little dining area with comfy chairs—great for quick meals!
Yep it's a fireplace! But even without it, this lounge is super stylish and elegant. The grey and white furniture blend in perfectly with the wooden elements, while the details on the walls and decorations on the shelves add character to the room. The perfect space for an evening of lounging!
