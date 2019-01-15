Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A residence in Rohini designed by interior design consultancy in New Delhi

Justwords Justwords
Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern nursery/kids room Plywood Blue
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to a very fashionable and comfortable residence in Rohini, New Delhi. This home boasts of trendy furniture, elegant wooden touches and smart utilisation of space. Innovative lighting, unique wall panelling, stylish storage solutions and some stunning false ceilings steal the show here. This spacious family home accommodates members of different ages and personalities, and the bedrooms portray that beautifully. The kids’ bedrooms are vibrant and lively affairs, and full of creative ideas. The interior designers and decorators at Design Essentials have done a wonderful job with this project.

Simple warm living

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern living room Plywood Brown
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

The elegant wooden TV unit wows with a very decorative corner. The intricate laser cut design to the left of the TV lends a glamorous touch here.

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern living room Plywood Brown
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Cream, beige and brown tones make the living space cosy and warm, while the furniture looks neat and trendy.

Smart open kitchen

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern kitchen Plywood Brown
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

We love how the kitchen has been integrated with the living space, without compromising on privacy. A stylish wood and white partition to the left and smooth cabinets make this a very functional space.

Minimal yet elegant

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown Property,Building,Black,Comfort,Lighting,Textile,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Fixture
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

A classy wood and white combination, glossy surfaces, plush bedding and a fashionable inbuilt closet make this bedroom an elegant affair. The wall panel behind the bed is lightly printed and the lamps are very pretty.

Cosy and interesting

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Words printed on the bedding and the wood and white environment of the bedroom makes it a cosy and unique place for unwinding. Romantic golden lighting, oval niches in the wooden panel behind the bed, and a wardrobe with gleaming doors add to the attraction.

Artistic surprise

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown Building,Furniture,Property,Comfort,Wood,Bed frame,Textile,Window,Shade,Lamp
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Cutting-edge designs for the false ceiling and wall claddings make this bedroom one of a kind. The bed is very fashionable, and the glossy wardrobe doors feature artistic prints.


Fun in blue and yellow

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern nursery/kids room Plywood Yellow
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

One of the kids’ bedroom is done up brilliantly in blue and yellow for a cheerful look. Trendy wall panels, indirect lighting, a creative headboard and a playful study station add to the appeal.

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern nursery/kids room Plywood Yellow
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Yellow stripes of the wardrobe and a quirky blue and yellow TV unit make this bedroom a must see.

Charming in pink and blue

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern nursery/kids room Plywood Blue
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Sleek wall shelves, a contemporary bed and a practical study station are the highlights of this bedroom. The pink and blue splashes make for a very charming statement.

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern nursery/kids room Plywood Blue
Design Essentials

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Pink and blue stripes appear on the glossy wardrobe as well, and the TV unit features unique shelves for display.

Take another tour - A beautiful 4150 sqft bungalow in Gujarat

A Welcoming Villa in Bangalore that Plays with Patterns
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks