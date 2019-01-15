A residence in Rohini designed by interior design consultancy in New Delhi

Welcome to a very fashionable and comfortable residence in Rohini, New Delhi. This home boasts of trendy furniture, elegant wooden touches and smart utilisation of space. Innovative lighting, unique wall panelling, stylish storage solutions and some stunning false ceilings steal the show here. This spacious family home accommodates members of different ages and personalities, and the bedrooms portray that beautifully. The kids’ bedrooms are vibrant and lively affairs, and full of creative ideas. The interior designers and decorators at Design Essentials have done a wonderful job with this project.
The elegant wooden TV unit wows with a very decorative corner. The intricate laser cut design to the left of the TV lends a glamorous touch here.
Cream, beige and brown tones make the living space cosy and warm, while the furniture looks neat and trendy.
We love how the kitchen has been integrated with the living space, without compromising on privacy. A stylish wood and white partition to the left and smooth cabinets make this a very functional space.
A classy wood and white combination, glossy surfaces, plush bedding and a fashionable inbuilt closet make this bedroom an elegant affair. The wall panel behind the bed is lightly printed and the lamps are very pretty.
Words printed on the bedding and the wood and white environment of the bedroom makes it a cosy and unique place for unwinding. Romantic golden lighting, oval niches in the wooden panel behind the bed, and a wardrobe with gleaming doors add to the attraction.
Cutting-edge designs for the false ceiling and wall claddings make this bedroom one of a kind. The bed is very fashionable, and the glossy wardrobe doors feature artistic prints.
One of the kids’ bedroom is done up brilliantly in blue and yellow for a cheerful look. Trendy wall panels, indirect lighting, a creative headboard and a playful study station add to the appeal.
Yellow stripes of the wardrobe and a quirky blue and yellow TV unit make this bedroom a must see.
Sleek wall shelves, a contemporary bed and a practical study station are the highlights of this bedroom. The pink and blue splashes make for a very charming statement.
Pink and blue stripes appear on the glossy wardrobe as well, and the TV unit features unique shelves for display.
