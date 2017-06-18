15 small gardens to beautify the entrance of your home

The entrance to your home is an important representation of you, your personality and your family to the world outside. You can state a significant part of how you are and you engage with others by something as small as the entrance of your home.

On the other hand, a garden is the very first expression of welcome in your home, not just for your guests but you too. A garden is pretty and expresses life force with a profound emotion that each and every human can relate to.

Incorporating a garden in your home can help create that ideal touch you are looking for to connect from the inside to the outside. Today, at Homify we present 15 examples of small garden that you can integrate in your drive way. These ideas are sure to inspire you to create your own.