An elegant and comfortable home in Jodhpur

Luxurious furniture and modern designs have joined hands in this residence to create a memorable style statement. Soothing and sober hues like white, grey, and beige dominate the interiors, while black and dark wooden elements appear for contrast. The bedrooms are practical, cosy and relaxing, while the kitchen is a vibrant surprise. All rooms have been equipped with trendy storage solutions and ample lighting to ensure a pleasurable living experience. The architects at Maa Architects & Interior Designers are to be credited for this inspiring project.
The combination of black, white and dark wood creates a classy and timeless look in the living space. The fashionable U-shaped sofa, the stencilled glass panelling behind it, the animal print rug and the wood and glass cabinet make for a luxurious ambiance here.
Elegant sofas, a beautiful chaise lounge, patterned cushions, a gorgeous rug and floral wallpaper are the highlights of the family room. Don’t miss the ornately carved wood and glass panel on the ceiling.
A glass-topped round table on a wooden base make for cosy mealtimes in the dining space. The wood and glass crockery cabinet is very storage friendly and stylish as well.
This white and magenta kitchen looks charming, bold and lively. Smooth glossy cabinets, ample space for moving around and bright lights add to the attraction.
Golden beige textiles, bright white surroundings, elegant wooden touches and a large mirror behind the bed are the highlights of this bedroom.
The tree laser cut design on the wooden TV unit is a very artistic touch here.
Soft greys, whites and beiges make this bedroom soothing and sober. The inbuilt wardrobe features stylish sliding doors, and the bedspread is a vibrant touch.
A simple wood and white colour scheme and minimalistic decor make this bedroom inviting and serene. The inbuilt wardrobe has neat doors, while the TV unit is very unique and storage-friendly.
The large bed in this room comes with a fashionable headboard and drawers underneath for extra storage. Colourful cushions add life to this space.
