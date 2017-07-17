Your browser is out-of-date.

10 incredible corner sets for your living room

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern living room
The living room is one of the first things that one notices upon entry into a house. This places the impression one would get about a house largely on the shoulders of the humble living room. While there exist a number of ways to design and decorate the living room, this post targets the corners of a given space. Corner sets go down as one of the least exploited furniture, for the simple fact that the right use has not been discovered just as yet. 

Read on to find out how you can incorporate corner sets in your home. 

1. The L shaped couch

LBC İNŞAAT-EMEK 58 CAD. KONUT PROJESİ , vanetta küchen vanetta küchen Modern kitchen
If you're one of those people who are prone to entertaining a large number of guests frequently, then this couch is apt for you. Ideally, the couch should be paired with a modular kitchen that is single sided. Stick to neutral hues such as white or simple cream shades so as to not overpower the entire look of the living room. You could look to cushions to add a spot of color to the room. 

2. An elegant corner set

homify Modern living room
If you were under the impression that corner sets were passe' then it's time to revisit that notion. A set such as this can work miracles on the aesthetics of your home. 

3. One for space crunches

SANABEL KONAKLARI, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern living room
For rooms that do not come with ample space, corner sets are ideal. This is attributed mainly to the fact that every inch of the room is taken into consideration. 

4. Timeless

Altıntepe Tunapark / İstanbul, GEKADESIGN GEKADESIGN Modern living room
Here's a living room that exudes grace by its sheer presence. A number of subtle elements have been selected which creates a lasting presence on the whole. 

5. The extra edge

homify Modern living room
Chic would be one word to describe this stunning living room. The L shaped couch coupled with the maroon chairs complement each other. The chandelier is simply the icing on the entire room while the center table manages to steal the show a bit. 

6. The Mediterranean influence

Jülide Ateş Evi, Edda İstanbul Proje Mimarlık Edda İstanbul Proje Mimarlık Eclectic style living room
Trust this L shaped corner set to steal the show! Contrast the coffee shade of the couch with the white walls of the room and you are in the presence of a real winner. 

7. An opulent ordeal

Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern living room
Velvet upholstery has a certain level of panache to it which no other fabric possesses. If you're looking to put on a great show, then your solution is staring right at you. 

8. The ultra modern affair

Oturma odası, Dmd Design Dmd Design Modern living room
Art can be found just about anywhere as this living room is a testament to. You are looking at the face of a true modern marvel that encompasses the best of decor and color. 

9. Of wooden tales

homify Minimalist living room
A la mode with the latest in decor? If not, then this living room ensures that you are. All the elements coalesce to give rise to a room that is royalty in every aspect. 

10. A traditional touch

Villa Interior Design -Living Room m. rezan özge özdemir Eclectic style living room
Villa Interior Design -Living Room

Patterns, colors and decor come together adding an indelible vibe to the entirety of this living room. Replicate this model if you're looking to create an incredible living room. 

