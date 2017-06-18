Your browser is out-of-date.

15 fabulous ideas for your living room

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a room may not be as simple as it seems as there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration. All the elements in the room need to harmonise not just aesthetically but also functionally.

The living room is by far the most important room in the house. This is where you indulge in leisure activities such as reading your favorite book, watching tele, chatting up with friends, and is a cosy spot for both your family and guests to enjoy.

Therefore, its ambience and decoration should be comfortable and warm, and yet look impressive. Combining the right material, colors in the perfect order and distribution will help create this effect.

In this book, you will find 15 really cool ideas to decorate your room. You can either use these ideas as is to decorate your space, or derive inspiration from them.

1. Use neutral colours in plenty for an elegant and serene effect

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Neutral colours do wonders. It renders an elegant and peaceful look to your living room. You can use the right combination of greys, browns and beiges with a dash of black here and there to give your room, a modern yet distinctive look as in this example.

2. Make the most of the walls, for a fabulous makeover

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style living room White
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Your walls can act as saviours and spruce up the look of your living room. If you are on a tight budget and do not want to use way too many decorative, go wild with your walls. You can turn a plain wall into a colourful one using wall paper of abstract patterns and prints. This will transform the way your living room looks and feels.

3. Make your room with a fantastic library shelves

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

There is no better way to do up your living room, than using your bestsellers to your favour. They add personality and colour to your living room. Not only will this transform your living room into a cosy reading spot but also will bring your literary interests to the fore front. Simply throw in a shelf that can hold your television and your books. The idea above helps you achieve a simple yet classic living room makeover that is worth experimenting.

4. Creating a stairway effect

High Park, LEMONBE LEMONBE Modern living room
LEMONBE

LEMONBE
LEMONBE
LEMONBE

If you do not want to bore holes in your walls to throw in shelves, this is an idea that will appeal to you. This not only creates a really cool look but also acts as a platform to place a wide variety of curios to decorate your room.

5. A stylish furniture for the family room television

Casa SS, Código Z Arquitectos Código Z Arquitectos Modern media room
Código Z Arquitectos

Código Z Arquitectos
Código Z Arquitectos
Código Z Arquitectos

As we mentioned at the beginning of this book of ideas, the living room is that part of the house where you spend a lot of time. This is where the whole family meets and spends a few cosy moments. The television gets a prominent place in the living room of most houses. So, why not create a piece of art that can not only hold your television set but also can enhance the beauty of your living room. This design seamlessly blends into the décor and can be used to place decorative objects too.

6. The lamps play an important role in decorating

Porchester Terrace, JHR Interiors JHR Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
JHR Interiors

Porchester Terrace

JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

Each item that you include in the decoration of your house, must be chosen keeping the ambience décor and the style it represents in mind. Even lamps should add to the beauty of your living room and not stick out like a sore thumb. You can use artificial lights too as they can have interesting effects on your décor. You can emphasise certain areas, highlight objects of interest, or give privacy by playing with the lighting in your room. Be sure to choose original lamps that have contemporary designs that is sure to magnify the beauty of your living room.


7. Do not forget the ceiling.

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

You tried the walls, and the result was fabulous. Now, it is time for the roof. The roof is hands down the most overlooked and neglected part of any house. But, if you are willing to experiment raise your head and see the canvas you can work on. You can integrate soffits, plaster reliefs and contemporary designs or lighting on your roof. You can seamlessly add geometry and reinforce this effect with the right lighting to make your room all the more spectacular. You can also take the help of a professional for ideas.

8. And what about the windows?

Außenjalousien und Raffstores, Rollomeister Rollomeister Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Rollomeister

Rollomeister
Rollomeister
Rollomeister

The windows are the eyes of the house. It is through the windows that natural light flows in and can be beautifully worked upon to add glamor to your living room. You can either paint your windows a plain white which will magnify the passage of light into the room or choose subtle and pretty curtains that offer privacy without marring the beauty of your living room.

9. Bring Nature into your living room

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

There is no better way to add glamour and elegance to a room, than by the use of flowers and plants. Nature has a great way of beautifying any space big or small. And, you can use the right colours of flowers and plants to represent what you have in mind.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

10. And now you can play with styles and themes. What do you think a tribal style?

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

If you are looking for a highly original theme for your living room, go tribal. With a nice painting, a few curios and cushions with abstract patterns you can give your living room a creative look..

11. Betting on industrial style

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style media room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Industrial style is in vogue. It has many followers and incorporates vintage pieces, metal, leather and wood in an exceptional way. This style is characterized by the use of bricks, and the right electrical installations. You can take inspiration from this fantastic design if you are out of ideas.

12. Mediterranean style that exudes calm

МОРЕ И ПЕСОК, GraniStudio GraniStudio Mediterranean style living room
GraniStudio

GraniStudio
GraniStudio
GraniStudio

This style takes us back to that memorable vacation at the seas. It is characterised by bringing Mediterranean colours and feel inside the house. White and blue dominate the space. Add furniture in teak and throw in pieces of ceramic for a bright and peaceful look.

13. But we also have options for colour lovers

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style living room
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

If your personality is sparkling and cheerful, you can transform your living room to reflect the same. Feel free to use bold colours. It adds cheer and liveliness to the dullest of rooms without eating away elegance and style. You can go in for a blue sofa set and contrasting yellow chairs. Curios of different colours can be added to spruce up the look. Ensure the other elements are in neutral shade so that the room doesn’t look too clumsy!

14. Bring out your romantic side

100 TL’ den Az Bütçe ile Ev Dekorasyonu, Evinin Ustası Evinin Ustası Mediterranean style living room
Evinin Ustası

Evinin Ustası
Evinin Ustası
Evinin Ustası

The country-style or Shabby Chic, dates back to the English countryside which was dominated by floral motifs, worn wood that results in a romantic look and appeal.  This is a look that you simply cannot go wrong with.  

Throw in a coffee table made out of recycled wood or one that has a rustic finish and carvings. Use the wall behind the sofa to display family photos. Trade your sofa and pillows for something in white and take out that white blanket from your closet. The abundance of raw white will create an exceptional room that will be your neighbor’s envy and your pride.

15. Art galore

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist living room
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

Art reigns supreme. And, has its way to transform the look of even a dull and boring room. Bring in an extra-large painting or two of your choice to recreate a fresh and artistic look.

Which of these ideas did you like? Looking for more ideas? Click here!

Did you find these ideas helpful? Let us know in your comments below.


