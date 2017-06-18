15 fabulous ideas for your living room

Decorating a room may not be as simple as it seems as there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration. All the elements in the room need to harmonise not just aesthetically but also functionally.
The living room is by far the most important room in the house. This is where you indulge in leisure activities such as reading your favorite book, watching tele, chatting up with friends, and is a cosy spot for both your family and guests to enjoy.
Therefore, its ambience and decoration should be comfortable and warm, and yet look impressive. Combining the right material, colors in the perfect order and distribution will help create this effect.
In this book, you will find 15 really cool ideas to decorate your room. You can either use these ideas as is to decorate your space, or derive inspiration from them.
Neutral colours do wonders. It renders an elegant and peaceful look to your living room. You can use the right combination of greys, browns and beiges with a dash of black here and there to give your room, a modern yet distinctive look as in this example.
Your walls can act as saviours and spruce up the look of your living room. If you are on a tight budget and do not want to use way too many decorative, go wild with your walls. You can turn a plain wall into a colourful one using wall paper of abstract patterns and prints. This will transform the way your living room looks and feels.
There is no better way to do up your living room, than using your bestsellers to your favour. They add personality and colour to your living room. Not only will this transform your living room into a cosy reading spot but also will bring your literary interests to the fore front. Simply throw in a shelf that can hold your television and your books. The idea above helps you achieve a simple yet classic living room makeover that is worth experimenting.
If you do not want to bore holes in your walls to throw in shelves, this is an idea that will appeal to you. This not only creates a really cool look but also acts as a platform to place a wide variety of curios to decorate your room.
As we mentioned at the beginning of this book of ideas, the living room is that part of the house where you spend a lot of time. This is where the whole family meets and spends a few cosy moments. The television gets a prominent place in the living room of most houses. So, why not create a piece of art that can not only hold your television set but also can enhance the beauty of your living room. This design seamlessly blends into the décor and can be used to place decorative objects too.
Each item that you include in the decoration of your house, must be chosen keeping the ambience décor and the style it represents in mind. Even lamps should add to the beauty of your living room and not stick out like a sore thumb. You can use artificial lights too as they can have interesting effects on your décor. You can emphasise certain areas, highlight objects of interest, or give privacy by playing with the lighting in your room. Be sure to choose original lamps that have contemporary designs that is sure to magnify the beauty of your living room.
You tried the walls, and the result was fabulous. Now, it is time for the roof. The roof is hands down the most overlooked and neglected part of any house. But, if you are willing to experiment raise your head and see the canvas you can work on. You can integrate soffits, plaster reliefs and contemporary designs or lighting on your roof. You can seamlessly add geometry and reinforce this effect with the right lighting to make your room all the more spectacular. You can also take the help of a professional for ideas.
The windows are the eyes of the house. It is through the windows that natural light flows in and can be beautifully worked upon to add glamor to your living room. You can either paint your windows a plain white which will magnify the passage of light into the room or choose subtle and pretty curtains that offer privacy without marring the beauty of your living room.
There is no better way to add glamour and elegance to a room, than by the use of flowers and plants. Nature has a great way of beautifying any space big or small. And, you can use the right colours of flowers and plants to represent what you have in mind.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
If you are looking for a highly original theme for your living room, go tribal. With a nice painting, a few curios and cushions with abstract patterns you can give your living room a creative look..
Industrial style is in vogue. It has many followers and incorporates vintage pieces, metal, leather and wood in an exceptional way. This style is characterized by the use of bricks, and the right electrical installations. You can take inspiration from this fantastic design if you are out of ideas.
This style takes us back to that memorable vacation at the seas. It is characterised by bringing Mediterranean colours and feel inside the house. White and blue dominate the space. Add furniture in teak and throw in pieces of ceramic for a bright and peaceful look.
If your personality is sparkling and cheerful, you can transform your living room to reflect the same. Feel free to use bold colours. It adds cheer and liveliness to the dullest of rooms without eating away elegance and style. You can go in for a blue sofa set and contrasting yellow chairs. Curios of different colours can be added to spruce up the look. Ensure the other elements are in neutral shade so that the room doesn’t look too clumsy!
The country-style or Shabby Chic, dates back to the English countryside which was dominated by floral motifs, worn wood that results in a romantic look and appeal. This is a look that you simply cannot go wrong with.
Throw in a coffee table made out of recycled wood or one that has a rustic finish and carvings. Use the wall behind the sofa to display family photos. Trade your sofa and pillows for something in white and take out that white blanket from your closet. The abundance of raw white will create an exceptional room that will be your neighbor’s envy and your pride.
Art reigns supreme. And, has its way to transform the look of even a dull and boring room. Bring in an extra-large painting or two of your choice to recreate a fresh and artistic look.
Which of these ideas did you like? Looking for more ideas? Click here!