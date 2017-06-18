15 fabulous ideas for your living room

Decorating a room may not be as simple as it seems as there are several factors that need to be taken into consideration. All the elements in the room need to harmonise not just aesthetically but also functionally.

The living room is by far the most important room in the house. This is where you indulge in leisure activities such as reading your favorite book, watching tele, chatting up with friends, and is a cosy spot for both your family and guests to enjoy.

Therefore, its ambience and decoration should be comfortable and warm, and yet look impressive. Combining the right material, colors in the perfect order and distribution will help create this effect.

In this book, you will find 15 really cool ideas to decorate your room. You can either use these ideas as is to decorate your space, or derive inspiration from them.