7 economical options to change the floor of your house

The floors and walls of your house are elements that should have a good finish, since they are always in full view. They can be made from the most expensive materials like marble, but there are also inexpensive options that can look interesting and well-finished. The combination of materials, especially on floors, from cement to stone or ceramic, give you great finishes without spending a lot. You don’t have to invest much in them the but the result is good, like the nice and cheap floors that you will see in this homify article. Review these examples with us and make a note in your diary so it will help you to choose floors for your new home or when you are remodeling your existing one.
These projects that we show you use great combinations of materials, including inexpensive cement and adhesives that imitate tiles, as well as other options to fill your home with style without spending a lot. Enjoy the 7 examples that we present to you in this article!
On this terrace, where the wooden deck is slightly raised from the floor level, the rest of the terrace floor has been constructed with concrete slabs with stone separations match the colour of the wood. The shades of wood and stone are in perfect harmony, presenting a simple but very warm floor.
A novelty in the use of vinyl is its self-adhesive property, which achieves the same effect as ceramic when it is stuck on the floor surface. However, the cost difference is extremely interesting, and with the guarantee of durability on the floor of the room… we can only say good, nice and cheap.
An interesting example of a floor that will bring a lot of personality to your home, is cement is combined with geometric divisions to form beautiful patterns. It’s easy to install, and when finished, its surface is smooth and reflects the light in the room, giving a feel of greater amplitude in the area.
A wide and colorful carpet covers this floor. It offers easy maintenance, since it is made of rubber. It introduces texture, and the boys will love lying on it. It is colorful, very practical, and you can easily dismantle it for deep cleaning.
This floor built with red clay tiles is a good option. In addition to being economical, you can lay it in a pattern and make the color play a significant role in the room.
This burnt cement floor has an interesting finish, with its smooth texture and light color giving a spacious feel to the bathroom, which is enhanced by the reflection of the lamps. It’s an excellent solution that is easy to achieve.
In the patio of your house, you can also have a floor that adds personality, like this one with stone modules that are easily placed, durable and easy to maintain, besides having a pleasing appearance.