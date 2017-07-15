Your browser is out-of-date.

45 pictures of small apartments of 540sqft

Justwords Justwords
Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Did you think that small homes are uncomfortable and dull? Then it’s time to rethink! Here we bring you 16 compact apartments that are not more than 50sqm in area. These are bright, stylish, highly functional, inviting and ideal for modern and nuclear Indian families.

1. 50sqm yet spacious!

REFORMA APARTAMENTO RUZAFA, Aguilar Arquitectos Aguilar Arquitectos Industrial style dining room
Aguilar Arquitectos

Aguilar Arquitectos
Aguilar Arquitectos
Aguilar Arquitectos

REFORMA APARTAMENTO RUZAFA, Aguilar Arquitectos Aguilar Arquitectos Industrial style kitchen
Aguilar Arquitectos

Aguilar Arquitectos
Aguilar Arquitectos
Aguilar Arquitectos

REFORMA APARTAMENTO RUZAFA, Aguilar Arquitectos Aguilar Arquitectos Industrial style bathroom
Aguilar Arquitectos

Aguilar Arquitectos
Aguilar Arquitectos
Aguilar Arquitectos

Lavish use of white and neat designs makes this apartment by the architects at Aguilar Arquitectos look spacious and bright. Wooden flooring and stone walls in the living, dining and kitchen offer both warmth and contrast. Sleek black tiles contrast the whiteness of the bathroom nicely.

2. 50sqm of sophistication

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern kitchen White
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom Wood Blue
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern kitchen White
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

This apartment looks elegant and cosy, thanks to the trendy designs and wooden flooring. The kitchen island is fitted with modern appliances, while patterned tiles add pizzazz to the kitchen backsplash and bathroom.


3. Long, trendy and 35sqm

Abitazione a San Salvario, diegogiovannenza|architetto diegogiovannenza|architetto Rooms
diegogiovannenza|architetto

diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto

Abitazione a San Salvario, diegogiovannenza|architetto diegogiovannenza|architetto Rooms
diegogiovannenza|architetto

diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto

Abitazione a San Salvario, diegogiovannenza|architetto diegogiovannenza|architetto Rooms
diegogiovannenza|architetto

diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto

Abitazione a San Salvario, diegogiovannenza|architetto diegogiovannenza|architetto Rooms
diegogiovannenza|architetto

diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto

Though narrow, this apartment is longish and has been neatly divided into a living, dining, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Simple modern furniture and minimalistic decor help.

4. Loft apartment of 50sqm

homify Industrial style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

An open plan layout merges the living, dining and kitchen in this refurbished loft apartment seamlessly. The furniture pieces are neat and trendy. And the bedroom is on the mezzanine, ensuring ample privacy.

5. When wood dominates

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Light-hued wood paired with soft creamy tones makes this studio apartment seem cosy and spacious. The kitchen is U-shaped and very practical, while a wooden half wall separates the living from the bedroom.

6. Minimalism is the key

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood lends warmth and elegance to this compact apartment, space-saving storage solutions and modern furniture ensures comfort. Patterned tiles in the kitchen and a vibrant artwork in the living space offer visual interest.

7. Small yet luxurious

APARTAMENTO 1, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

APARTAMENTO 1, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Living roomStools & chairs
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

APARTAMENTO 1, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

A plush couch in the living area, beautiful dining furniture, glossy cabinets, elegant lighting and a smart open kitchen make this small apartment a lavish affair. The colour palette is soothing and creates the feeling of spaciousness.

8. Mediterranean beauty

Urban beach home, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Urban beach home, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style bedroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Urban beach home, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style bedroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Whites, blues and light wooden tones create a very Mediterranean atmosphere in this apartment. Stylish tables in the living and dining areas, neat cabinets and shelves in the kitchen, stone wall cladding in the bedroom and common area, and sleek white tiles in the bathroom steal the show as well.

9. Exclusive accessories

Departamento Barranco, DMS Arquitectas DMS Arquitectas Modern kitchen
DMS Arquitectas

DMS Arquitectas
DMS Arquitectas
DMS Arquitectas

Departamento Barranco, DMS Arquitectas DMS Arquitectas Modern living room
DMS Arquitectas

DMS Arquitectas
DMS Arquitectas
DMS Arquitectas

Departamento Barranco, DMS Arquitectas DMS Arquitectas Modern style bedroom
DMS Arquitectas

DMS Arquitectas
DMS Arquitectas
DMS Arquitectas

Owned by a young couple, this apartment wows with unique accessories like the stylish lamps and zigzag pattern on the counter in the kitchen, a playful chimpanzee wall decal in the living space, and soothing indirect lighting in the bedroom. The panelling behind the bed as well as the reading lamps are trendy.

10. Parisian apartment of 35sqm

Intervention menuisée autour d'une entrée et d'un séjour , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Intervention menuisée autour d'une entrée et d'un séjour , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Intervention menuisée autour d'une entrée et d'un séjour , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern living room
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Despite its very compact size, this Parisian flat is very elegant and attractive, thanks to colourful cushions and chairs, unique decor accents, smart storage hacks and lots of natural light.

11. A creative 36sqm Warsaw apartment

APARTAMENT KOKOS - OGRODY TUMSKIE I, LEMUR Architekci LEMUR Architekci Modern bathroom
LEMUR Architekci

LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci

APARTAMENT KOKOS - OGRODY TUMSKIE I, LEMUR Architekci LEMUR Architekci Modern kitchen
LEMUR Architekci

LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci

APARTAMENT KOKOS - OGRODY TUMSKIE I, LEMUR Architekci LEMUR Architekci Modern bathroom White
LEMUR Architekci

LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci

While a large wooden TV unit with open shelves separate the kitchen from the living, a trendy staircase takes you to the mezzanine bedroom above the kitchen. The furniture is sleek and the kitchen tiles are fashionable. The bathroom is simple yet bright and looks big.

12. 40sqm of functionality

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern kitchen
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern kitchen
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

With a modest area of 40sqm, this apartment promises both style and comfort. An open plan layout, minimal decor, neat furniture, sober colours and a staircase that acts as a bookshelf make this home very functional.

13. Attractive and smart in 40sqm

Casa 40, Studio Tenca & Associati Studio Tenca & Associati Modern kitchen
Studio Tenca & Associati

Studio Tenca & Associati
Studio Tenca &amp; Associati
Studio Tenca & Associati

Casa 40, Studio Tenca & Associati Studio Tenca & Associati Modern living room
Studio Tenca & Associati

Studio Tenca & Associati
Studio Tenca &amp; Associati
Studio Tenca & Associati

Casa 40, Studio Tenca & Associati Studio Tenca & Associati Modern style bedroom
Studio Tenca & Associati

Studio Tenca & Associati
Studio Tenca &amp; Associati
Studio Tenca & Associati

This flat is owned by a young couple with baby. Sliding doors connect the different areas of this flat, while a storage friendly staircase takes you to the parents’ bedroom. The child’s playpen is conveniently near the kitchen, so that the parents can supervise him easily. Black, white and wood make for a very classy colour combination.

14. The mirror effect

Apartamento Brisas do Lago - Carpaneda & Nasr, Joana França Joana França Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

Apartamento Brisas do Lago - Carpaneda & Nasr, Joana França Joana França Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

Apartamento Brisas do Lago - Carpaneda & Nasr, Joana França Joana França BedroomAccessories & decoration
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

Large mirrors clad one of the walls in the common area as well as in the bedroom, to lend a feeling of spaciousness and brightness. Modern furniture and sober colours add to the attraction.

15. 50sqm yet stunning

LOFT A ROMA, STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design Modern style bedroom
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

LOFT A ROMA, STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design Modern dining room Wood White
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

LOFT A ROMA, STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design Modern style bedroom
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design
STUDIO ACRIVOULIS Architettra + Interior Design

Soft greys, bright whites and light wooden tones create a very soothing and sophisticated colour palette here. The bedroom is on the mezzanine, while the windows have been positioned strategically to bring in as much natural light as possible. The decor is minimal.

16. Gorgeous 50sqm home

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern living room
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern dining room
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern kitchen
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern style bedroom
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Luxurious furniture, soft textiles, soft creamy hues, sleek designs and stylish lights make this apartment a stunner. Creative use of mirror for wall cladding and splashes of red in the kitchen enhance the overall appeal.  

Take another tour - 15 ideas to make your small home look bigger

12 सर्वश्रेष्ठ छोटे बाथरूमों के नमूने
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


