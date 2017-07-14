8 ways to optimise every corner of your home

Most of us have some corners in the house that are overlooked and left to spiders to build their cobwebs. This is a real shame as corners are great for many things. In this ideabook we have some creative suggestions that every Indian home should consider. Let's see how we can make those overlooked corners of our home more beautiful and functional shall we?
Corners are great for pooja rooms as you can see from the picture here. You just need to get your measurements right, and you will regret not having thought of this idea earlier.
Showcase shelves are great for showing off your decorations, plants or even books. Plus they fit great in corners too and will surely brighten up the darkest of corners if you add a lamp too. If there's enough space, you could even add a TV or speakers.
Adding some wall decal or a colourful wall mural to a corner could make it into a space that is worthy of a seating area or maybe a hammock if it's more suitable. Corners tend to be dark, so don't be shy when it comes to using bright colours or flashy designs.
Narrow entrances that take up a corner of the house are a popular choice, not only because they save space, but also because they exude a sense of mysteriousness about the rest of the house. Invest in some good mood lighting and decorations for the entrance corner—it's the little things that make it count in the end.
One of the easiest ways to give life to corners is to jazz it up with loads of colour. Pictured here, we can see how the rainbow coloured wall makes this small bathroom seem larger.
Furniture isn't always strictly functional. In fact, many pieces of furniture are actually more decorative than they are practical. Visit the local flea market or antique market and see what treasures you can find to fill up that empty corner. It might be an old stool or table where you could place a potted plant or perhaps even an old sewing machine.
If there's four of you living at home, a small dining corner will usually suffice, plus they're cosier too. Add a pendant lamp above the dining table, and you've created a functional niche corner.
Depending on how big the corner is, there is actually a lot you can do. Pictured here we see how an internal courtyard has been created in a corner next to the entrance. Impressive isn't it? See, never underestimate a corner!
