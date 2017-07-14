Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to optimise every corner of your home

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Most of us have some corners in the house that are overlooked and left to spiders to build their cobwebs. This is a real shame as corners are great for many things. In this ideabook we have some creative suggestions that every Indian home should consider. Let's see how we can make those overlooked corners of our home more beautiful and functional shall we? 

1. Make it into a pooja room

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya) HouseholdHomewares pooja mandir
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx

Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

Corners are great for pooja rooms as you can see from the picture here. You just need to get your measurements right, and you will regret not having thought of this idea earlier.

2. Add a simple showcase shelf

lobby lcd unit Aayam Consultants Modern living room lobby,lcd unit
Aayam Consultants

lobby lcd unit

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Showcase shelves are great for showing off your decorations, plants or even books. Plus they fit great in corners too and will surely brighten up the darkest of corners if you add a lamp too. If there's enough space, you could even add a TV or speakers. 

3. Artistic corner

Living Area Designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern living room Property,Couch,Furniture,Table,Decoration,Comfort,Living room,Textile,studio couch,Lighting
Desig9x Studio

Living Area Designs

Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio

Adding some wall decal or a colourful wall mural to a corner could make it into a space that is worthy of a seating area or maybe a hammock if it's more suitable. Corners tend to be dark, so don't be shy when it comes to using bright colours or flashy designs. 

4. Impressive entrance

Seaview Apartment at Palm Beach Residency at Navi Mumbai, Shweta Deshmukh & Associates Shweta Deshmukh & Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Wood,Lighting,Flooring,Interior design,Door,Floor,Building,Art,Houseplant
Shweta Deshmukh &amp; Associates

Seaview Apartment at Palm Beach Residency at Navi Mumbai

Shweta Deshmukh & Associates
Shweta Deshmukh &amp; Associates
Shweta Deshmukh & Associates

Narrow entrances that take up a corner of the house are a popular choice, not only because they save space, but also because they exude a sense of mysteriousness about the rest of the house. Invest in some good mood lighting and decorations for the entrance corner—it's the little things that make it count in the end. 

5. Brighten it up with colours

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern bathroom
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

One of the easiest ways to give life to corners is to jazz it up with loads of colour. Pictured here, we can see how the rainbow coloured wall makes this small bathroom seem larger.

6. Add some interesting furniture

The TV Unit Urban Shaastra Modern living room Furniture,Property,Building,Couch,Interior design,Lighting,Houseplant,Living room,Wood,Table
Urban Shaastra

The TV Unit

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

Furniture isn't always strictly functional. In fact, many pieces of furniture are actually more decorative than they are practical. Visit the local flea market or antique market and see what treasures you can find to fill up that empty corner. It might be an old stool or table where you could place a potted plant or perhaps even an old sewing machine. 


7. Dining corner

Living Area Designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern living room
Desig9x Studio

Living Area Designs

Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio

If there's four of you living at home, a small dining corner will usually suffice, plus they're cosier too. Add a pendant lamp above the dining table, and you've created a functional niche corner. 

8. Interior courtyard if that corner's big enough

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Depending on how big the corner is, there is actually a lot you can do. Pictured here we see how an internal courtyard has been created in a corner next to the entrance. Impressive isn't it? See, never underestimate a corner!

For more inspiration, have a look at bring empty corners back to life

11 स्मार्ट विचारो से रसोई को सुगठित बनाएं
Which idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks