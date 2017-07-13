7 pictures of facades of a modern two storey house

This modern house project of Figueroa Bunge Arquitectos is fabulous, and we're going to walk you through it to see its facades, exterior, lighting and very interesting construction details, which will surely inspire you for that project you have in mind, or the house you want to build. We hope you like these images and you can save them for the occasion when you need them.
The use of the stone slab in neutral tones in this facade, highlights the vertical volume, shildhe exterior lighting highlights the texture of the stone and the contrast with the smooth walls. It has the facade of an enclosed private residence, yet remains open with balconies with a light truss of metal framing, or simply a partially closed wall.
Underneath the balcony upstairs is a small porch with the main entrance door of the house in light wood and a floor-to-ceiling window by its side. The detail of the ornamental plants in a container in the shape of a cube similar to the base of the wall that frames the entrance gives continuity to the design.
This type of lamp, which illuminates both up and down, are those used in this house profusely on the walls of the facade. This accentuates the feeling of depth and gives additional interest to the facade.
The swimming pool has a view of the back garden of the house, and also faces social area with large windows and sliding glass doors with wooden frames. This house of simple lines uses the wood in the 'pergola to facilitate communication between the interiors and the garden.
When spaces are illuminated, you can really appreciate the spaciousness of the interiors and exteriors as they fuse, and the visual integration of them with this pool and garden, which is the focal point of the social area of the house.
The pergola as an accent in the design is an interesting characteristic that you find in this modern facade. It gives continuity, proportion and shade to the space around the house.
Up close this vertical wall, covered with stone slab, presents the ideal texture to signalize with emphasis the main access of the house. This architectural feature is presented to achieve a special interest in this area, where the wall of the entrance is retracted allowing the second floor to cover the porch as a ceiling. Ornamental plants have been placed as green points of the facade.
For more inspiration, have a look at 5 pictures of two storey houses worth copying.