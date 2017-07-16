8 kitchens for small Indian apartments

Indian kitchens exude an aura that tends to captivate by standers with the sheer scent of flavors that emanate from them. The norm of late has shifted towards smaller compact kitchens that do not occupy much space. This applies specifically to studio apartments where space constraints play second fiddle to none. Before you let the aforementioned statement get the better of you, give this ideabook a read.
The heart of a home deserves to be put on a pedestal which is precisely what we at homify intend on doing.
The key takeaway here, remains to be the tricolor border band. Silver themed interiors complete the kitchen while the textured tiles up the style quotient of the kitchen.
Eight kitchen designs to add to your kitty of ideas.
White hues work well with pretty much any color as this partnership of maroon and white demonstrates. For those of you looking to add the right pop of color to your kitchen, here lies the solution.
An exquisite kitchen tucked away in serenity awaits your presence. The choice of elements blend in creating a masterpiece that is alluring in every aspect.
The casting of colors adds creativity and life to a defined space. It won't take long to shift focus from the obvious lack of space to the bright vibrant colors of this cozy space.
Narrow spaces do find a way of working if you pair the right set of elements in your kitchen. Try this horizontally aligned kitchen for instance which comes with the benefit of having two kitchen tops running parallel to each other. Team that with a turquoise painted wall and you are in the midst of an all round winner.
There are no restrictions on the colors or materials you can integrate into the kitchen. For every wild heart out there, a kitchen which oozes out creativity awaits! Get started right away and give your kitchen that must needed shake up.
Less indeed is more when light is thrown on this elegant kitchen. The very fact that a space as small as this can accommodate all your kitchen essentials makes one rethink the availability of space.
Simplistic designs have a way of striking a chord, leaving an indelible impact. Elegance oozes out of this simple kitchen with it's play on black and white. White predominates in this kitchen, while the addition of the granite kitchen slab simply ices the cake.