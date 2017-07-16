Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 kitchens for small Indian apartments

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
homify Modern kitchen Plywood Metallic/Silver
Loading admin actions …

Indian kitchens exude an aura that tends to captivate by standers with the sheer scent of flavors that emanate from them. The norm of late has shifted towards smaller compact kitchens that do not occupy much space. This applies specifically to studio apartments where space constraints play second fiddle to none. Before you let the aforementioned statement get the better of you, give this ideabook a read. 

The heart of a home deserves to be put on a pedestal which is precisely what we at homify intend on doing. 

1. Bordered beauty

homify Modern kitchen Plywood Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

The key takeaway here, remains to be the tricolor border band. Silver themed interiors complete the kitchen while the textured tiles up the style quotient of the kitchen. 

Eight kitchen designs to add to your kitty of ideas. 

2. Crimson tides

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Neeras Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

White hues work well with pretty much any color as this partnership of maroon and white demonstrates. For those of you looking to add the right pop of color to your kitchen, here lies the solution. 

3. Back to the beginning

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

An exquisite kitchen tucked away in serenity awaits your presence. The choice of elements blend in creating a masterpiece that is alluring in every aspect.  

4. A splash of citrus

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The casting of colors adds creativity and life to a defined space. It won't take long to shift focus from the obvious lack of space to the bright vibrant colors of this cozy space. 

For more on effective utilization of space, follow this link. 

5. Crystal Clear

Deshmukh Residence, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Minimalist kitchen Building,Ceiling fan,Window,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Couch,Fixture,Floor,House
Ornate Projects

Deshmukh Residence

Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects

Narrow spaces do find a way of working if you pair the right set of elements in your kitchen. Try this horizontally aligned kitchen for instance which comes with the benefit of having two kitchen tops running parallel to each other. Team that with a turquoise painted wall and you are in the midst of an all round winner. 

6. Child's play

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet L shape kitchen,modular kitchen,kitchen design
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

There are no restrictions on the colors or materials you can integrate into the kitchen. For every wild heart out there, a kitchen which oozes out creativity awaits! Get started right away and give your kitchen that must needed shake up. 


7. Cozy and compact

Apartment Remodel, Aegam Aegam Modern kitchen
Aegam

Apartment Remodel

Aegam
Aegam
Aegam

Less indeed is more when light is thrown on this elegant kitchen. The very fact that a space as small as this can accommodate all  your kitchen essentials makes one rethink the availability of space. 

8. Shades of white

Kitchen Designs, Home Decor Expert Home Decor Expert Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Kitchen sink,Sink,Kitchen stove,Kitchen appliance,Kitchen,Home appliance,Lighting
Home Decor Expert

Kitchen Designs

Home Decor Expert
Home Decor Expert
Home Decor Expert

Simplistic designs have a way of striking a chord, leaving an indelible impact. Elegance oozes out of this simple kitchen with it's play on black and white. White predominates in this kitchen, while the addition of the granite kitchen slab simply ices the cake.  

वास्तु शास्त्र के 7 अलौकिक युक्तियों से घर में धन-दौलत आकर्षित करें
Which idea stood out for you? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks