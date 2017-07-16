8 kitchens for small Indian apartments

Indian kitchens exude an aura that tends to captivate by standers with the sheer scent of flavors that emanate from them. The norm of late has shifted towards smaller compact kitchens that do not occupy much space. This applies specifically to studio apartments where space constraints play second fiddle to none. Before you let the aforementioned statement get the better of you, give this ideabook a read.

The heart of a home deserves to be put on a pedestal which is precisely what we at homify intend on doing.