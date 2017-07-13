7 simple remodeling ideas you can use in your house now

Remodeling can be a worthwhile project that can leave you with a more spacious, functional, private or more versatile home. Better think about remodeling rather than just decorating the home right? Imagine something that relieves you of the tasks of the home or solves some space problem you have in your home. In this book of ideas we are going to share 7 remodeling ideas that can help you to have your house up to date and that make you feel supported in the daily grind, so come on join us on this tour!
Under the staircase you may now have a difficult space to keep clean, there dust accumulates and it's where the spiders hang out. Incorporate a garden like this and you will have the solution in your hands, without much investment.Try to choose plants that don't require so much natural light and water and place them in individual pots then under a layer of stones to create a garden like the one in the picture.
In that space that you have in the kitchen, add a piece of furniture that serves as a separator with the dining room and auxiliary for the kitchen work. Besides, you can even serve food in the kitchen.
On the balcony or terrace a light roof or a pergola can serve you shade. You could also add tables and chairs- and it could be a great place for meals or for the children to do their homework. When you design your home in this way, you remove the formal use of the dining room and the study room, thus it is easier to maintain the internal spaces of the house.
An integrated space—kitchen. dining room and the entrance of the house. The only thing is leaving the kitchen in the mess and then having surprise visitors—you can start too see the problem with this layout now right? The solution? A room divider. They're also a great way to add some aesthetics to the room and privacy when you need it, plus you can always choose to open up the spaces again if you wanted.
In the space that you have at the end of the hall, if you could design a closet to be fitted—and that will surely solve the need for more storage that you have in the house.
Whether it's putting your family expenses receipts in order or that new job you do from home, the space should be designed to hold what you need—computer, phone, filing cabinets on a desk and a good, comfortable chair. It will make your life easier and allow you to work without leaving your home. Remember to have good lighting and ventilation too.
One of the main problems in the bathroom is the lack of natural ventilation which can cause the growth of gross moss on the tiles that is a pain to clean. This problem can be solved by having more windows or ventilation holes.
