Wood panelled kitchens – good ideas for Indian homes

Who says a kitchen can’t be made of wood? We have preconceived notions that wood is not very resistant, and we forget about its excellent properties. Of course, wood is sensitive to water and heat, but if treated in the right manner it can be more resistant against the agents that damage it, and it’s easy to restore.

Plywood or laminated wood consists of a board composed of thin sheets of wood glued together with synthetic resins under the application of heat and pressure, thus considerably increasing the strength of the material. This type of wood is suitable for use in kitchens, as you will see below.