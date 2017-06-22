Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well-designed home in Pune

Some Previous Works, BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
When beautiful colours, stylish furniture and creative decor accents come together, the effect is stunning. And in this home in Pune, the interior designers and decorators at BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. achieved this beautifully. Vivid pops of green, red and blue appear here and there to lend life and character to the interiors. Cosy textiles, stylish lights and attractive wall panels add to the appeal of this property.

Peaceful nook

A beautiful Buddha statue set against a rich gold and red backdrop and on top of a wooden chest makes this corner tranquil yet gorgeous. The shelf on the side is stylish too.

Stylish open plan living

White and trendy furniture make both the living and dining areas serene and inviting. The open plan layout merges these zones seamlessly, creating an expansive feel. The mirrored installation behind the dining table is unique and glamorous.

Lively family room

Splashes of green on the curtains and cushions make the family room a very youthful and cheery place. The sofa is modern and plush, while the TV unit is sharply minimalistic.

Serene bedroom

Different shades of blue appear in this simple bedroom, to make it peaceful and relaxing. The panel behind the bed is lightly patterned and fashionable.

Elegance redefined

Soft cream hues and mellow lighting make this spacious bedroom a luxurious getaway from stress. The bed has a very trendy headboard, while the dark cushions impress with a metallic sheen. The striped duvet offers contrast here.

Bold in red

This large bedroom is a celebration of red, as is clear from its bedspread, the ornate wall panel behind the bed and the wall around the curtains. Rich prints on both textiles and wall panelling create a luxurious feel here.

For the love of football

We don’t need to stress how much this bedroom has been inspired by the game of football. Splashes of bright green ensure a lively and energetic atmosphere, while the customised false ceiling and the wall sticker behind the bed lend playful touches.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


