13 pictures of homes with beautiful balconies

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern houses
Creating a beautiful looking exterior facade is not just about adding a designer main gate. Instead, if you choose to incorporate a nice looking balcony then that too can transform the entire exterior of your building. These balconies can also be built using various materials which can complement the theme of your home

To give you an idea of how you can create these galleries here are 13 pictures that you can use as a reference.

1. Row of plants

Casa en country C.U.B.A. - Fatima - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Modern houses
This gallery showcases a low rise wall that is decorated with a row of plants. By doing so, your house gets a natural touch, and it also makes it easy for you to redecorate.

2. Balcony grill

Vivienda Unifamiliar, Valy Valy Classic style houses Bricks Green
This nice looking balcony grill can also be a great addition while transforming your exterior facade. The best part about using similar grills is that they can be designed as per your choice.

3. Curved balcony

Casa Estilo Clásica en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Front doors
If you want to give your house a more dramatic exterior then opting for a curved shaped balcony is highly recommended. These balconies not only look great but they will also give you more open area.

4. Covered balcony

Casa en Barrio Cerrado, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Rustic style houses
For those of you who want to protect themselves against sunlight, covering their balcony is the perfect option. The designer for this balcony has used a combination of different size wooden poles to create a customised false ceiling.

5. Balcony and open terrace

Obra Europa, Silvana Valerio Silvana Valerio Modern houses
These L-shaped balconies are a perfect addition if you are looking to cover two exits of your house. It can also provide you with the perfect outdoor place to relax in the evenings.

6. Glass and steel balcony railing

Sobradinho linhas retas , Barbara Oriani Arquiteta Barbara Oriani Arquiteta Multi-Family house Concrete Multicolored
If you are looking to incorporate railings into your balcony then these glass and stealing grills are an apt choice. These grills do not interfere with the outside view making it blend nicely with the surrounding.


7. Metal balcony railing

Casa M, Estudio PM Estudio PM Modern houses
If you want a more sturdy railing option for your balcony then considering these metal bars can also be an ideal choice. They will give your balcony the structural support that it needs making it safer.

8. Fiber glass balcony facade

homify Tropical style houses
For those of you who want to give their balcony an illusion of space, using a complete fiberglass railing is worth a shot. These fences are generally used for providing an infinity look to the outdoor space.

9. Wood and glass facade

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern houses
If you want to use glass on your balcony but are worried about its stability then adding wooden frames can also make for a great option. These structures will also provide a contrasting look to your exterior facade.

10. Narrow balcony

Residência Santa Cruz do Sul - RS, d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção Modern houses
These narrow balconies are perfect for those houses which lack space. If you do not want to use your balcony for seating purpose then opting for such sleek designs is advised.

11. Wall of planters

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete
Wall planters are another great addition to your balconies to make them look beautiful. This will also turn your balcony into an outdoor garden.

12. Victorian style balcony

Fabricantes de Cantera, Canteras Villa Miranda Canteras Villa Miranda Classic style houses Orange
Creating a balcony using stone pillars and designer railings can give you a Victorian style look. This will also make it look more regal and natural due to the materials used.

13. Stone wall balcony

CASA EV, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses White
If the backdrop of your balcony is created using natural stones, then that too can help make your exterior facade look more beautiful and modern.

For more options see our other ideabooks

Which one of these balconies was your favourite?


