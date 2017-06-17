13 pictures of homes with beautiful balconies

Creating a beautiful looking exterior facade is not just about adding a designer main gate. Instead, if you choose to incorporate a nice looking balcony then that too can transform the entire exterior of your building. These balconies can also be built using various materials which can complement the theme of your home.
To give you an idea of how you can create these galleries here are 13 pictures that you can use as a reference.
This gallery showcases a low rise wall that is decorated with a row of plants. By doing so, your house gets a natural touch, and it also makes it easy for you to redecorate.
This nice looking balcony grill can also be a great addition while transforming your exterior facade. The best part about using similar grills is that they can be designed as per your choice.
If you want to give your house a more dramatic exterior then opting for a curved shaped balcony is highly recommended. These balconies not only look great but they will also give you more open area.
For those of you who want to protect themselves against sunlight, covering their balcony is the perfect option. The designer for this balcony has used a combination of different size wooden poles to create a customised false ceiling.
These L-shaped balconies are a perfect addition if you are looking to cover two exits of your house. It can also provide you with the perfect outdoor place to relax in the evenings.
If you are looking to incorporate railings into your balcony then these glass and stealing grills are an apt choice. These grills do not interfere with the outside view making it blend nicely with the surrounding.
If you want a more sturdy railing option for your balcony then considering these metal bars can also be an ideal choice. They will give your balcony the structural support that it needs making it safer.
For those of you who want to give their balcony an illusion of space, using a complete fiberglass railing is worth a shot. These fences are generally used for providing an infinity look to the outdoor space.
If you want to use glass on your balcony but are worried about its stability then adding wooden frames can also make for a great option. These structures will also provide a contrasting look to your exterior facade.
These narrow balconies are perfect for those houses which lack space. If you do not want to use your balcony for seating purpose then opting for such sleek designs is advised.
Wall planters are another great addition to your balconies to make them look beautiful. This will also turn your balcony into an outdoor garden.
Creating a balcony using stone pillars and designer railings can give you a Victorian style look. This will also make it look more regal and natural due to the materials used.
If the backdrop of your balcony is created using natural stones, then that too can help make your exterior facade look more beautiful and modern.
