20 facade designs that won't cost a fortune

When building a dream house, there is always the question of how to make or design the facade of the house, since this is one of the most important parts of the residence outside. This will depend very much on the concept or design of the house, which can be something simple and minimalist or perhaps something extravagant and striking. It really depends on the size of the residence, as well as the needs and tastes of its owners.

Today we present a book of ideas with 20 facade designs by our professionals at homify , which we are sure will serve to inspire you to the maximum and achieve that ideal facade you've been dreaming about.