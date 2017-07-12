Your browser is out-of-date.

20 facade designs that won't cost a fortune

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
When building a dream house, there is always the question of how to make or design the facade of the house, since this is one of the most important parts of the residence outside. This will depend very much on the concept or design of the house, which can be something simple and minimalist or perhaps something extravagant and striking. It really depends on the size of the residence, as well as the needs and tastes of its owners.

Today we present a book of ideas with 20 facade designs by our  professionals at homify , which we are sure will serve to inspire you to the maximum and achieve that ideal facade you've been dreaming about. 

1. Discreet and safe

Residência, Arch & Design Studio Arch & Design Studio Modern houses
This façade protects the interior of the house from prying eyes, maintaining its privacy.

2. Merging styles

homify Tropical style houses
Through merging traditional and modern techniques, this façade has a simply wonderful result.

3. With tiles

homify Tropical style houses
This beautiful facade has a great character thanks to its sloping roofs covered with tiles.

4. A floor and a light appearance

homify Tropical style houses
On the outside, this one-story home is light and laid-back, without too many elements that make it feel saturated.

5. A cozy style

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
The porch allows to create a cozy and attractive facade for this beautiful house.

6. With exposed brick

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style houses
This beautiful and traditional brick façade is set in total harmony with the surrounding nature.


7. Classic Combination

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
The details in glass and wood give a special touch to the facade, which maintain a combination of a traditional style with a modern one.

8. Modern and imposing

Casa B+E, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Eclectic style houses
The large size of this  house creates a very imposing facade with a modern and original design.

9. The Importance of Lighting

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Modern houses
The lighting makes the facade of the house look much more beautiful at night, highlighting its most eye-catching elements.

10. A rustic touch in an urban environment

homify Tropical style houses
Although located in an urban area, this house maintains a rustic look with its stone finishes and mud tiles.

11. Stone, wood and glass

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
Mountain House

The rock wall comes into balance with the wood and the exterior gets a rustic look, but at the same time very modern.

12. Integrating nature

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style houses
Integrating logs into the structure of the roof of this house makes it perfectly integrated with the nature that surrounds it.

13. Modern one floor

homify Modern houses Concrete White
The modern black and white facade is a sure bet to exalt this architectural style.

14. A large front garden

Residência E&A, Daniele Galante Arquitetura Daniele Galante Arquitetura Modern houses
A large garden is a great way to say welcome to this beautiful home.

15. Wood coatings

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern houses
Covering a volume of the house with wood helps to give it a much more modern and contemporary look, with a touch of warmth and hospitality.

16. Contemporary with a tropical garden

Casa Térrea - contemporânea, Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses Wood White
Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores
The tropical and colourful garden gives a relaxed touch to this modern facade.

17. With traditional elements

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern houses
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
With traditional doors and windows, this house takes on a unique character, with a large presence within its urban context.

18. With country style

Fazenda Laranjeiras, ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN Rustic style houses Wood
A simple facade is perfect for a country style, with a portico and mud tiles on its decks.

19. Simple and quaint

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style houses
Many times it is better to opt for simplicity first of all, creating a simple facade that takes its beauty from its austerity.

20. Adorn the facade

Projeto Residencial em estilo rústico/campestre a ser construída na cidade de Três Coroas/RS, na Serra Gaúcha/Vale do Paranhana, Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista Rustic style houses Bricks Multicolored
Why not decorate the facade with flowers? A pergola or any other open structure could work perfectly. 

For more inspiration, have a look at how to design the ideal facade

Which facade design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


