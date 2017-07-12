20 facade designs that won't cost a fortune

When building a dream house, there is always the question of how to make or design the facade of the house, since this is one of the most important parts of the residence outside. This will depend very much on the concept or design of the house, which can be something simple and minimalist or perhaps something extravagant and striking. It really depends on the size of the residence, as well as the needs and tastes of its owners.
Today we present a book of ideas with 20 facade designs by our professionals at homify , which we are sure will serve to inspire you to the maximum and achieve that ideal facade you've been dreaming about.
This façade protects the interior of the house from prying eyes, maintaining its privacy.
Through merging traditional and modern techniques, this façade has a simply wonderful result.
This beautiful facade has a great character thanks to its sloping roofs covered with tiles.
On the outside, this one-story home is light and laid-back, without too many elements that make it feel saturated.
The porch allows to create a cozy and attractive facade for this beautiful house.
This beautiful and traditional brick façade is set in total harmony with the surrounding nature.
The details in glass and wood give a special touch to the facade, which maintain a combination of a traditional style with a modern one.
The large size of this house creates a very imposing facade with a modern and original design.
The lighting makes the facade of the house look much more beautiful at night, highlighting its most eye-catching elements.
Although located in an urban area, this house maintains a rustic look with its stone finishes and mud tiles.
The rock wall comes into balance with the wood and the exterior gets a rustic look, but at the same time very modern.
Integrating logs into the structure of the roof of this house makes it perfectly integrated with the nature that surrounds it.
The modern black and white facade is a sure bet to exalt this architectural style.
A large garden is a great way to say welcome to this beautiful home.
Covering a volume of the house with wood helps to give it a much more modern and contemporary look, with a touch of warmth and hospitality.
The tropical and colourful garden gives a relaxed touch to this modern facade.
With traditional doors and windows, this house takes on a unique character, with a large presence within its urban context.
A simple facade is perfect for a country style, with a portico and mud tiles on its decks.
Many times it is better to opt for simplicity first of all, creating a simple facade that takes its beauty from its austerity.
Why not decorate the facade with flowers? A pergola or any other open structure could work perfectly.
