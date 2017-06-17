8 kitchens in Hyderabad (you'll find practical tips to copy)

We all want our kitchens to look beautiful, but more importantly they need to be efficient to help us to work in comfort while we prepare meals for the family. A big budget is not always necessary. Making small improvements can often bring a substantial difference even in a tiny or ordinary kitchen.
Today, we present pictures of some kitchens from homes in Hyderabad to give you tips on essential features that you should have in your kitchen to make it more efficient and appealing.
Kitchens need to be cheerful, so choose your colours wisely. It’s always best to have a combination of shades to provide relief. Additionally, a refreshing hue in the background, like the blue in this kitchen, brings a pleasant ambiance to the room.
Get help from a professional for advice on what colour combinations will be perfect for your kitchen.
Rather than having similar-sized cabinets throughout the kitchen, it’s advisable to build a variety of shelves and cabinets – some open shelves for storing frequently-used items such as spices and seasoning, a few see-through shelves as well as closed cabinets to hide away clutter.
We want the kitchen to smell fresh always, so it’s vital to have a powerful suction hood that flushes out unpleasant odours or the strong smell of spices to ensure that it doesn’t spread to the other rooms within the home.
Storage is something you run out of quickly. As much as you may plan for it, when your collection of accessories, gadgets and utensils grows, you will need more space. Make the most of the height of the kitchen and build a layer of cabinets at a higher level for storing things you don’t use very often.
Another idea for adding a bright and cheerful touch to the kitchen is to fix tiles with colourful patterns. You can choose geometric designs, floral patterns or food-themed tiles, like in this kitchen. Alternatively, a bright shade on the backsplash area will work too.
Often a lot of space gets wasted in corner units, especially if they are not designed to allow you to reach the far recesses easily. A double-door cabinet with a swivel system or a rotating shelf is ideal to provide access to everything stored within a corner cabinet.
A tall cabinet with multiple tiers of shelves is another useful addition to any kitchen. It can be quickly added to a kitchen even at a later stage, when you need more storage. However, you may have to give up some counter space in the process.
Don’t forget to design your kitchen efficiently so that you can easily access everything you need when you are cooking. Besides having the sink and refrigerator on either side of the stove, keep spices, ladles and other essential items close at hand so you can reach them without moving around too much.
