A beautifully furnished home in Mumbai

The textiles and upholstery professionals at Zeba India Pvt. Ltd. are all set to impress you today with a spacious and stylish Mumbai home that they furnished artfully. As you are already aware, the right furnishing can make a world of difference to even a simple home. And this residence is a wonderful proof of that. Equipped with multiple living rooms and bedrooms, the abode is ideal for a large Indian family with distinct tastes. Silk and suede textiles, embroidered items, gorgeously patterned and printed bedspreads and cushions, pretty drapes and stylish headboards make this home a must see. The decor scheme is a fine blend of traditional and contemporary, and bright colours and fashionable furniture add to the attraction.
A large colourful carpet with abstract patterns pulls the look together in this spacious living room. The bright printed cushions liven up the sofas and chairs, while the uniquely shaped coffee table is a striking addition.
Bold and dark shades of red lend a luxurious look and feel to this living room. Pretty patterns dominate the cushions, the table runner as well as the carpets here.
This double height living room has smooth white walls and sheer floor to ceiling drapes for a luxurious feel. Splashes of magenta on the cushions, the artworks and the carpet break the monotony of white here.
Multicoloured glass panes and beautiful vintage style chairs make this dining space exclusive and charming. The patterned upholstery is very attractive too.
Soft pastels, silky textiles and stylish lamps are the highlights of this sophisticated bedroom. The wardrobe has glossy sliding doors and lends extra glamour to the space.
A stylish wooden bed with printed bedding and dark blue cushions take the centre stage in this bedroom. Ethnic artworks lend a traditional touch, while a quirky mirror makes for visual attraction. The lamps are very elegant as well.
Bright orange and yellow cushions add spunk and comfort to this window seat, while the filigreed white overhead panel is a regal touch.
The kids in this home share a spacious and vibrant bedroom, with a practical wooden study station offering tons of storage space. The beds are cosily furnished and feature beautiful red and blue cushions. The carpet is geometrically inspired and very trendy.
Take another tour - A stylish and functional 3 bhk apartment in Bangalore