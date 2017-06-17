Your browser is out-of-date.

58 ideas to enhance the beauty of your small garden!

CASA PRIVATA AT06, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
A little green space is the most beautiful place to have in a home. Large or small, it is a privilege to have a garden. The garden has the magic to rejuvenate you in the morning. It has the power to heal and relax you after a long day. The fresh fragrance of flowers, the greenery of trees, herbs and shrubs, well manicured lawn and paved road to walk into your cherished garden; it is a bliss.

We understand how much you love to spend your precious moments in your little oasis. So, in today’s ideabook, we have brought 58 fantastic pictures of garden very meticulously designed by Homify professionals. Get inspired and beautify your already beautiful garden or create a garden in that little unused space.

1. Creating the contrast

2. Rocky road

3. Whisper in the air

4. Wooden walkway

5. Blossoming planters

6. Simply green with a splash of color

7. Flowers in the wooden pots

8. Varied hue of beauty

9. Cactus

10. Artistic touch

11. Stone walkway

12. Little steps of creativity

13. Stepping stones

14. Corner taken

15. Mushroom-shaped shrubs

16. Fencing it right

17. Amazing palm in a corner

18. Rustic and natural

19. Crafting a perfect shape

20. Snail in your garden

21. Magical island

22. Brick, stone and green

23. Triangular little corner

24. Shiny white

25. Rustic charm

26. Defining with stones

27. Colorful garden chairs

28. Garden of stones

29. Wooden boundary

30. Colorful web of nets

31. Playful effect

32. Desert garden

33. Wooden deck

34. Paving with stones

35. Shrubs and stones

36. Private little space

37. Cooling effect

38. Pebbles and stones

39. Fragrance in the air

40. Blooming corner

41. Bushy beauty

42. Shady pergola

43. Green till the end

44. Green sidewalk

45. Marking the border

46. Straight is boring

47. Landscape magic

48. Climbing up the lattice

49. Rectangular walkway

50. A perfect walk

51. Grass and stone

52. Relax in the paradise

53. Planter in the garden

54. Crafting your imagination

55. Ornamental beauty

56. Hopping stones

57. Zen garden

58. Greenery in the pots

13 pictures of homes with beautiful balconies
Which idea inspired you to beautify your fantastic garden? Leave your comments.


