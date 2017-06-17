58 ideas to enhance the beauty of your small garden!

A little green space is the most beautiful place to have in a home. Large or small, it is a privilege to have a garden. The garden has the magic to rejuvenate you in the morning. It has the power to heal and relax you after a long day. The fresh fragrance of flowers, the greenery of trees, herbs and shrubs, well manicured lawn and paved road to walk into your cherished garden; it is a bliss.

We understand how much you love to spend your precious moments in your little oasis. So, in today’s ideabook, we have brought 58 fantastic pictures of garden very meticulously designed by Homify professionals. Get inspired and beautify your already beautiful garden or create a garden in that little unused space.