A beautiful home of 80 square meter area

The unexplored comes with secrets that can only be disclosed when one ventures out into it. The agenda here, at homify, is to leave no ideas unexplored, especially if those ideas are confined within a surface area eighty square meters. Ideas that can be incorporated into your home are aplenty in this ideabook, so let's not keep that curiosity waiting shall we?
Meticulous detail has gone into the overall structure of the home. Planning is of the essence, as this blueprint suggests. The size of ever room has been chalked out so as to make the most of the space available.
Modern and classy furniture coalesce giving rise to the masterpiece that is this dining area. The use of wicker chairs so aptly complements the glass dining table picked out. A white L shaped kitchen is simply the missing piece to the puzzle.
The elegant kitchen gently sits towards a corner exuding grace with the sheer choice of color. The kitchen counter acts as a partition separating the dining and kitchen areas without occupying too much space.
Walls don't necessarily have to stand around doing nothing. The integration of storage spaces within walls has been the age old secret to save up space. The architects of this home have not let that secret go in vain as the wooden cupboards suggest.
This stylish center table remains to be the center of attraction, stealing gazes. The checkered carpet comes across as a harmonious choice when countered by the center table.
Planning is prime and this well planned home is a testament to that.
Further your exposure with this ideabook right here.