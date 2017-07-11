A small interior garden in unused space of your house

Building a step-by-step interior garden…
If you have a space in your house with enough natural light, either through a nearby window or through the roof, an interior garden is the perfect solution to bring nature into the interior of a house. It will always be a detail that provides freshness to a room or internal hallway of the house. In this article we are going to guide you through the steps to follow so that you can create your very own garden suitable for your home.
This internal corridor of the house is a bit monotonous with only walls closing in, but at the end a small interior garden gives life to this place.
You already chose the place, now to look for a base of land where this garden can drain when you are watering it. If you see that you have a layer of concrete, check that you have some drainage that you can use so that the water can flow.
First, the drainage mouth should be protected with some mesh that prevents stones or dirt from sticking to it, then place a layer of medium sized stones and on it a layer of small stones that will serve as a filter to the water and retain the earth that you are going to put in.
After the drainage is solved, combine the soil with a mixture of wood shavings and leaves to improve the drainage of the soil. The type of soil to use also depends on the type of plants you are going to plant. Ask the garden nursery to be safe.
Depending on where the garden is, and how much natural lighting you have, you must choose which plants to plant. Take measurements of the area and verify what quantities of plants you should buy, depending on the size of the plants and the separation required by each.
Remember that if your garden is between walls, taller plants should be placed against the wall and the smaller plants in front of the edge of the garden. This way they compliment each other perfectly as the larger plants do not cover the smaller plants.
Play with the colour and tones of the plants, grouping the ones that look similar like this, creating spots of color that look very interesting. The shape of the plants can also give you clues on where to place them.
Check the place to see if you have the possibility of an electricity outlet to place a lamp that helps with lighting at hours that you do not have natural light. Do not leave the interior garden in the dark because it loses the effect of being a decoration for the room.
It is a practical ideal to consider integrating a source of water that serves to irrigate, without having to carry water through the middle of the house.
After you've finished planting the plants a tip is to cover the soil with stones, which in addition to preventing the soil from dispersing when you water, gives a professional finish to the garden design and makes it easy to maintain as weeds don't grow. You can also add a sculpture according to the style of your house and decide which type of stones you like. Choose stones that highlight the colour of the plants.
That natural green that is seen at the end of the corridor adds a note of colour and freshness that makes all the difference in the monotonous corridor that you had at the beginning. An internal garden will always give your house that elegant and fresh note that everyone enjoys so much.
