A small interior garden in unused space of your house

You already chose the place, now to look for a base of land where this garden can drain when you are watering it. If you see that you have a layer of concrete, check that you have some drainage that you can use so that the water can flow.

First, the drainage mouth should be protected with some mesh that prevents stones or dirt from sticking to it, then place a layer of medium sized stones and on it a layer of small stones that will serve as a filter to the water and retain the earth that you are going to put in.