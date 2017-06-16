7 ideas to beautify the entrance of your home

The entrance of the house creates the first impression about the overall atmosphere within the home. We want our home entrance not only to look pleasing but also to appear welcoming to our guests. The entrance is like a preview of the décor one can expect in the rest of the house. It lays down the expectations of the home's character and gives an idea of what will be encountered inside. It needs to be compatible with the decor of the rest of the home, besides looking spacious and inviting.

In the past, other rooms, such as the living room were given extreme importance, and hallways and other areas such as corridors and balconies were bypassed or decorated with just the basics. However, we believe that the home should be decorated completely. Even in an unrelated area, we need to upholster furniture so that it matches the décor theme in other areas. It also makes it easier to appreciate the overall atmosphere of the house.

Today, we have prepared a collection of beautiful and simple ideas, to inspire our readers to renew boring and featureless entrances.