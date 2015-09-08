5 gorgeous bathtub designs

This copper bathtub is a worthwhile indulgence because of the metal's health benefits and its aesthetics. Copper bathtubs are in vogue and a part of traditional heritage. This unique blend gives the bathtub design a rustic elegance.

Copper is an elemental metal with a vibrant natural color of orange and red. It has many good health benefits and antimicrobial properties which makes it perfect for a bathtub. Copper is an anti-inflammatory remedy for diseases such as arthritis and osteoporosis. Our body easily absorbs copper when our skin comes in contact with it, which is great because our modern diets often lack trace minerals like copper.

The excellent corrosion resistance of copper make the bathtubs long-lasting, and is another good reason to opt for a copper bathtub. Another advantage of choosing a copper bathtub is that it is recyclable and environmentally friendly.

Houzdecor, interior designers and decorators in Bangalore, have copper bathtubs ranging from 52 kilograms onwards. The same design is also available in brass and aluminium.