14 fresh ideas to transform your bathroom this summer!

Summer is here to stay and that too for long. Time has arrived to give your bathroom that much needed make-over to make it new and fresh. You must be having some great ideas and plans for your bathroom if you are planning to renovate it. But we the Homify professionals too have brought 14 amazing ideas to inspire you and help in making your bathroom summer fresh. 

Have a look!

1. From incompatible to compatible

Before Isolution Interiors Modern bathroom
Isolution Interiors

Before

Isolution Interiors
Isolution Interiors
Isolution Interiors

After Isolution Interiors Modern bathroom
Isolution Interiors

After

Isolution Interiors
Isolution Interiors
Isolution Interiors

In the first bathroom, the conflict between the two different shades of red in curtain and carpet is an eye-sore. The black pattern running on the white tiles is obsolete. The transformation of this bathroom is quite impressive and modern. Wood has brought the warmth and elegance to the space. Clean tiles, glass vase full of flowers and a beautiful statue looks fresh and in harmony.

2. From darkness to brightness

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

An old-fashioned dark color bathroom is transformed into a beautiful space brightened by white. The dark color mosaic tiles and an unattractive blue shower curtain are replaced by white walls and modern glass doors. The bathroom area is enlarged a bit to make room for an elegant and spacious white bathtub. Long mirror on the wall is creating a feeling of space. The sleek wash basin looks great.

3. From awful to awesome

Before - Bathroom homify
homify

Before—Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

The terrible before bathroom has been wonderfully transformed into an amazing after bathroom. The soft-toned shiny walls glowing with the spotlights on the ceiling complement the warm wooden cabinets, steel fittings, and huge mirror and glass doors. It is stylish!


4. ​Accessorize it right

Aslı& Şamil Keser konut , Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern bathroom
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Whatever you are planning to change in your bathroom, just make sure that it is compatible with the things you have planned to keep. Take a clue from here. See how the shape of the mirror has been matched with the countertop of the wash basin.

5.​Playing with the light

BAZI BANYO PROJELERİMİZ.. , Onn Design Onn Design Mediterranean style bathroom Wood Black
Onn Design

Onn Design
Onn Design
Onn Design

A proper lighting can have a huge impact. You don’t have to change the tiles, fittings or anything. Use your creativity and change the lights and see the magic.

6. ​Detailing it in style

homify Modern bathroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A mirror and a cabinet can change the whole ambience of the bathroom. In this bathroom, a beautiful and functional cabinet, the fine detailing around the large mirror and two lamps adorning it completes the luxury.

7. Pictures on the wall

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We hardly think of decorating the bathroom walls with pictures. Isn’t it? As a result the only decoration it has is in the form of bathroom essentials. This time change the look of the bathroom walls by hanging a few beautifully framed pictures and see how lively it looks.

8. ​Sparkling in gold

homify Country style bathroom Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Golden color looks classic and regal. Give your bathroom a golden make-over. It will look magnificent.

9. ​Color on the floor

Articima Zementfliesen im Bad, Articima Zementfliesen Articima Zementfliesen Classic style bathroom Bricks
Articima Zementfliesen

Articima Zementfliesen
Articima Zementfliesen
Articima Zementfliesen

The easiest way to make the change noticeable is by adding popping colors into the space. The colorful patterned floor bubbling with life will add drama to your bathroom.

10. ​Niches on the wall

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar en Pigüé, Proyectos y Planos Online Proyectos y Planos Online Modern bathroom
Proyectos y Planos Online

Proyectos y Planos Online
Proyectos y Planos Online
Proyectos y Planos Online

Sufficient storing space is a problem in a small bathroom. A proper cabinet or shelves are space consuming solutions. Create niches on the wall to store the toiletries and keep it organized.

11. ​Stretched out counter top

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is a stylish way to create more storage space in a small bathroom. The marble counter top has been extended to make use of the empty wall.

12. Choosing the right color

Casa Storni, Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Minimalist bathroom
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

Mosaic floor tiles complemented with subtle color stones and tiles will add an interesting flair to your bathroom. The picture proves it.

13. ​Organizing it with drawers

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

No one likes a cluttered bathroom no matter how beautiful it is. Do you? A functional drawer helps to keep it organized. An organized space is always attractive.

14. ​Vibrantly alive

Angel Gallardo, Feller Herc Arquitectura Feller Herc Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Feller Herc Arquitectura

Feller Herc Arquitectura
Feller Herc Arquitectura
Feller Herc Arquitectura

Even a small part of vibrantly colored wall can make a huge difference. How lively this bathroom looks!

If you are still hunting for ideas to make your bathroom beautiful, then this one is for you: 20 pictures of fabulous bathrooms for your home

नई दिल्ली में एक सुंदर और आरामदायक घर
Do you have more ideas to transform the look of a bathroom? We are waiting to hear from you.


