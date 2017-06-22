Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and practical 3bhk flat in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Asian style kitchen Plywood
This modern 3bhk apartment in Bangalore is filled with wooden warmth, neat designs and practical furniture to ensure a comfortable and aesthetic living experience.  Premium quality plywood with smooth finishing lends elegance and cosiness to the interiors. Every room is equipped with smart and space-saving furniture, while glass has been used creatively to add a fashionable note. The kitchen especially is very spacious, fitted with all urban necessities and wows with an efficient layout. The stylish partition between the living and dining will also leave you impressed. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd.

Graceful and spacious kitchen

A U-shaped layout and elegant wooden cabinets make this kitchen a very convenient space for cooking yummy meals. Neat designs and a glossy black countertop add to the comfort and aesthetic appeal. Beige and white tiles adorn the backsplash, allowing the wooden cabinets to steal the attention here.

Warm and elegant living

The large and trendy TV unit in dark wood steals the show in the living space. Drawers and niches take care of storage and display needs, while the stone-finish panelling exudes rustic charm. This unit contrasts the white walls nicely too.

Creative partition

We love how stencilled glass panels have been paired with smooth wood to create a stylish partition between the living and dining areas. This way, the two zones get to maintain their individual privacy, yet the openness of the home is not tampered with.

Gorgeous cabinet

Stencilled glass once again appears to lend this wooden crockery cabinet an artistic appeal. This grand unit also feature open glass shelves to display collectibles or beautiful china.

Modern storage

An entire wall in the master bedroom has been devoted to storage, thanks to this smart inbuilt unit. Its dark wooden finish, minimalistic handles and the presence of a dressing mirror make it a stunner.

Charming in pink and purple

The daughter’s bedroom wows us with a playful pink and purple wardrobe that accommodates a study station as well. Closed cabinets and open shelves combine to address all kinds of organisational needs. Polka dots liven up this furniture beautifully.

When the closet doors are opened, you get to admire how the interiors have been subdivided cleverly. There is adequate provision to arrange folded clothes, hang some and stash away undergarments and accessories in drawers.  

Take another tour - A minimal yet elegant residence in Mumbai

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


