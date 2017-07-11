15 colours to paint the walls of your house (so they look sensational)

Wall colours are a vital part of home decor. Wall colours can range from neutral, pastel, or striking depending on the mood you're trying to create for a particular space. Consider the surrounding environment and type of space such as bedroom, kitchen or bathroom before browsing through wall paint colours. It's also a good idea to consider how much natural light the room gets or how spacious it is.
That said, try to see the walls of the house as white canvases able to accommodate any colour to create a more beautiful home. Say goodbye to the lifeless walls and be inspired by these colourful rooms!
When we think of the colour yellow, the first thing that comes to our minds is total intensity, but it is not always so, there are pastel tones where subtlety is its main characteristic, to such a degree that they can cover all the walls of a room and not look overwhelming. This room demonstrates that perfectly. It even gives us the perfect tip for this colour to look sensational: to generate contrast with strong tones in the furniture!
That's right, when we speak of purple we are referring to a rather pigmented tone, so we must treat it with caution, not because it looks bad, but because it can darken the environment. In fact the key to controlling its intensity lies in combining it with white or some cream range.
The contrast of strong colours side by side may scare you at first, but it is capable of providing an incredible and unique effect at home when done in perfect order and within a neutral atmosphere. So if you have two strong tones and you do not know which to choose, now you know a way to make them match.
If you want to opt for neutral tones and say goodbye to the white, one suggestion is to paint the walls of the room in a brown tone like the one in the photograph. We love how brown maintains neutrality.
Green is a great colour for walls , and although it still is not very popular for interior sites, it looks great on the outside in the garden where it can be a very interesting alternative to mix easily with the green of plants.
Have you thought about having a black wall at home? In this living room, the wall behind the television was painted black; although it was a bold choice, the result is more than interesting.
To have peace of mind in the room you have to flee from the standard colors. A pastel tone like the one in the picture above may be the solution.
With wallpaper or paint, you can use two colours on the same wall and make it more interesting. Colours can be similar, as in this example, or totally different for greater impact.
The neutrality of any environment can also be maintained with grey as a colour on the wall. Grey combines perfectly with modern furniture and other white elements, making it ideal for the bathroom or kitchen.
Although the sky blue tone is a favourite, there are also quite intense and striking blues within its range, and we recommend to colour at least one wall in your home in blue, since it can be a simple minimalist decoration to utilise.
This room has a very calming blue tone, and it looks good in any corner of the house. The most common idea to combine it is to have only one wall painted with it, since it creates a sublime, quiet mood.
… at least a little red. We say poison to this tone not because of something negative, but because it instantly impacts our senses, because there is nothing sober about it. If you decide to use it, you will create a bold and unique touch in your home!
Do you think that the bathroom, because it is a small room, needs to be all white or only in light colors? You're wrong! This beautiful bathroom shows us how navy blue can look great on the walls of a small bathroom.
Taking advantage of a previous idea that was to have a touch of red on a wall of the house, we came up with an alternative where… this color is now on all the walls! Watch very well, while the red is surrounded by neutral tones there will be no problem to make it work.
Pink: some love it, others hate it. If you are one of the lovers of this colour, you can choose a wall to apply it, so the house will stay with your style, in addition to looking beautiful and even a little cheeky.
For more inspiration, have a look at 5 amazing wall murals. Enjoy!