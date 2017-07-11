15 colours to paint the walls of your house (so they look sensational)

Wall colours are a vital part of home decor. Wall colours can range from neutral, pastel, or striking depending on the mood you're trying to create for a particular space. Consider the surrounding environment and type of space such as bedroom, kitchen or bathroom before browsing through wall paint colours. It's also a good idea to consider how much natural light the room gets or how spacious it is.

That said, try to see the walls of the house as white canvases able to accommodate any colour to create a more beautiful home. Say goodbye to the lifeless walls and be inspired by these colourful rooms!