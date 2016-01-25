​A lively apartment with delightful colours

Colours add life to a plain and dull household. However, these colours should be used in moderation and with a knowledge of matching and contrasting. So, to educate you more in this regard, we bring to you an apartment designed by Uber space, interior designers and decorators from Hyderabad, that uses colours in absolute modernity and makes them the most highlighted feature of the house. The prudent and smart use of bright hues like red and yellow add a zing and cheer to the house, thus making it a stunning charmer. Have a look!
The living room is well designed with subtle colours and soothing designs. This place is not contrasted or overpowered by bright colours thus making it perfect for guests to feel highly welcomed and at home. The beige sofa set and the brown details add a contrasting touch in the room. The wall mounted TV serves as another brightening factor. Use of flower vases, paintings and photo frames further help you add warmth in the zone.
Talk about colour, and here we are. The hallway is designed with such bright and cheerful colour that it will instantly make you forget all your worries and let enjoy life. The proper placement of red flowers, and colourful bird painting against the bright and radiant walls make a perfect pair indeed. A storage rack is further added to make the space functional as well. This place opens up to bright seating at the end of the hallway.
The dining area is totally unbelievable. It is designed in a way to suit the mute interiors, but add a touch of brightness. The wooden ensemble is created using a sturdy wooden platform in the middle. Richly upholstered white chairs on both the sides flank this awesome feature. The blue table linen makes all the difference when it comes to brightness. It is well accompanied by the wall and table paintings along with the sassy statement light in the centre.
A subtle wooden study chamber is also an important part of this luxurious house. This place has an L-shaped wooden desk that is perfect to be used as a study space or working station. This place gets its charm from the colourful paintings on the shelves that still make the place highly effective and functional at the same time.
As we enter the bedrooms, we are greeted by this white and blue combination that indeed leave us spellbound in its beauty and grandeur. This place is designed with an aquatic theme that ideally combines the two hues naturally. The bed and curtains are done in the above-mentioned colours and are highlighted using a dark blue chaise lounge that is well placed over a comfortable and contrasting area rug. The ceiling suspended ceiling lamp act as a perfect lighting besides the sea inspired interiors.
