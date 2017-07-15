7 brilliant storage ideas for your home

Space constraints are often a cause of grave despair among most people. This notion exists predominantly due to the generic norm that larger furniture and decor are a prerequisite for luxurious living. We, at homify, intend to broaden your perspective. Before you proceed to write off small homes, give this ideabook a thorough read.
Materialize on the space that is made available to you by picking out multi functional furniture. This fairs you well, particularly if you are crunched for space.
Stains and kitchen floors go hand in hand, much like two peas in a pod. Till death do them part, indeed. Put an end to stains by picking out floor boards that do not absorb kitchen splatter.
Merge kitchen and dining spaces into one and cash in on all the extra space. This idea comes with the added benefit of feasting on the delicacies whipped up in your kitchen right without any delay.
Sofa beds come in handy particularly when space isn't at your disposition. Another classic example of Multi purpose furniture swooping in to save the day.
Shelves are a clever way to make use of space on a vertical level, as opposed to a horizontal one. Install a number of small shelves side by side to accommodate your toiletries.
A number of areas are overlooked when it comes to storage, one of them being the space underneath the staircase. A petite closet can easily make its way beneath your staircase.
Garden furniture plays quite the role in a home. Pick out chairs that fold so as to save up on space when they are not in use.
