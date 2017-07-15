Your browser is out-of-date.

7 brilliant storage ideas for your home

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd KitchenTables & chairs
Space constraints are often a cause of grave despair among most people. This notion exists predominantly due to the generic norm that larger furniture and decor are a prerequisite for luxurious living. We, at homify, intend to broaden your perspective. Before you proceed to write off small homes, give this ideabook a thorough read. 

1. Double decked

METROPOLITAN, Bolzanletti Bolzanletti BedroomBeds & headboards
Materialize on the space that is made available to you by picking out multi functional furniture. This fairs you well, particularly if you are crunched for space. 

2. Stain friendly floor boards

homify KitchenTables & chairs
Stains and kitchen floors go hand in hand, much like two peas in a pod. Till death do them part, indeed. Put an end to stains by picking out floor boards that do not absorb kitchen splatter. 

3. Fresh off the menu

Kitchen Extension Grand Design London Ltd KitchenTables & chairs
Kitchen Extension

Merge kitchen and dining spaces into one and cash in on all the extra space. This idea comes with the added benefit of feasting on the delicacies whipped up in your kitchen right without any delay. 

4. The quintessential sofa bed

Gamamobel Sofa-Bed, Gamamobel Spain Gamamobel Spain BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Sofa beds come in handy particularly when space isn't at your disposition. Another classic example of Multi purpose furniture swooping in to save the day. 

5. When bathroom cabins simply won't do

Urban Chic per Karol, Vegni Design Vegni Design BathroomShelves
Shelves are a clever way to make use of space on a vertical level, as opposed to a horizontal one. Install a number of small shelves side by side to accommodate your toiletries. 

6. Hidden doors

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
A number of areas are overlooked when it comes to storage, one of them being the space underneath the staircase. A petite closet can easily make its way beneath your staircase. 

7. The outdoor aspect

Arredo giardino, arredocasastore arredocasastore Garden Furniture
Garden furniture plays quite the role in a home. Pick out chairs that fold so as to save up on space when they are not in use. 

No, Thanks