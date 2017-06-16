6 ideas to make your small apartment feel big and beautiful

People who live in studio apartments have very little room so they want to save as much floor space as possible. If you have this problem, you will be glad to know that there are quite a few inspiring ideas to decorate your apartment without the need to use dividers. You can have and decorate your living room, dining area, kitchen and bedroom without walls. With a few easy ideas and clever use of the space you have, you can have a beautiful apartment even if it is small.
Here are 6 inspiring ideas for small apartments:
Although your apartment is not very spacious, an open-plan design can give you a great living and dining room. Get a well-designed TV unit, shelving systems and cabinets to give you functional space for your TV and other items. Dominate the space with the right balance of bright, light and neutral colours – a combination of the right colours can make this area look more spacious and very welcoming as well.
Checkout ideas for dining rooms here.
You can have a beautiful living, dining and kitchen area without making it look cramped. The trick again is an open plan and the right colours. Instead of using a carpet, keep hardwood floors to add texture and elegance. For colours, use grey combined with a vibrant hue like yellow. This will add light without a splash of bright colours. Install modern-style lighting accessories to give the area a spacious and light atmosphere.
When you have a one-room apartment, the bedroom can be a difficult space to decorate. A single bed is just about all you can have. But with the right idea, you can make clever use of space to have an amazing sleeping area. If your apartment has a part with a large window, make use of the space for your bedroom. The natural light will make the area look bigger. Blue and yellow will create a bright, serene environment for relaxing and sleeping.
When placed correctly, mirrors can make a huge difference in making a studio apartment look more spacious than it actually is. Place small mirrors in narrow errors from floor to ceiling and it will create a broader view. If you want privacy in your sleeping area, screens, blinds or other separating materials can be handy. Screens with a curtain are a great idea as it not only gives you the privacy you need but also softens the space, making it look more comfy.
Different areas in the house require different kinds of materials according to your privacy needs. Screens or curtains easily solves this problem. Kitchen open space,the living area and dining area are considered common areas. Despite the obvious need for a separate area to the bedroom area must be made as per your needs.
Open shelves are a must in a small apartment. They give you space for décor as well as functional room for storing odds and ends. Remember that strategically-placed shelves can do a lot to give you space for decorative pieces without making your room look cluttered. Again, mirrors are a superb addition as they not only give the appearance of space and add a little style but also add depth. If you want your tiny apartment to look as pretty as possible, keep in mind that open shelving systems are your best friend.
Your small bathroom does not have to look cramped or uncomfortable. Glass shower stall walls are awesome for small bathrooms, and so are wall shelves which add functionality as well as a modern look. Combine neutral and warm colours on the walls and tiles, like grey and yellow, to complement the glass shower wall and the overall modern look of your bathroom.
There is a lot you can do in a studio apartment. All you need is a few clever ideas and tricks to help you make use of the space you have without cluttering it up and create an illusion of a larger space than you actually have.