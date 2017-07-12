12 low budget ideas to decorate your bedroom

The bedroom is the only place in the entire house that is customised as per our choices. And the reason behind it is that we spend the most amount of time in our bedroom resting and rejuvenating after a stressful day.
If you are looking for low budget ideas that can transform your bedroom into a beautiful heaven then here are 12 tips that you can consider.
The headboard of the bed is as important as any other piece of furniture that you place in the room. By creating a customised headboard, you will be able to turn the wall into a focal piece that will be the center of attraction for the entire room.
Another inexpensive way of transforming your bedroom is by adding a floor rug. These rugs are available in different materials and colours which make it easy for you to choose the one you like the most.
If you have a customised bed then using colourful upholstery can also be a great way of making your bedroom look beautiful. This will also help in pulling the entire look of the room together.
For those of you who are looking for a more regal option for decorating their bedroom then considering a similar looking piece of wall art is highly recommended. These wall paintings can be found in different designs like floral and landscapes.
Changing the bedspread in your master bedroom can also make a significant difference in the way the room looks. The designer of this bedroom has used colourful satin bedspread to make the place look lively.
If you want a more personalized feel to your bedroom then adding a bunch of family pictures on the wall can also be worth considering. These pictures will help you relieve some of the most important memories of your life.
If you have a large bedroom and are looking to use it for dual functions then partitioning it with a similar looking storage unit is worth a shot. These storage units not only look modern but they are also highly efficient in maximizing the space available.
Adding curtains and drapes to your bedroom is something that you must consider if you have big windows. These curtains will not only protect you against direct sunlight but will also add a beautiful touch to the layout of the bedroom.
If you want a customised look for your room then designing a wooden bed is a good choice. You can also incorporate additional features like a study table or side tables to your bed to make it more personalized.
Lighting your room in the best possible way is important so that the interiors do not look dull. Opting for designer light fixtures is not only an inexpensive way to decorate your room, but it is also an excellent way to make your ceiling look amazing.
By painting the back wall of your room in a darker colour tone, you can convert it into a focal wall. This is one of the easiest ways to make your bedroom look modern and beautiful. Apart from this, you can also use showpieces to enhance the decor of the room.
If you have a balcony near your bedroom then turning it into an open garden can also be a superb idea. This will not only add a natural touch to your room but will also give you a perfect place to relax.
For more such tips check out our ideabooks