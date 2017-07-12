Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 low budget ideas to decorate your bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

The bedroom is the only place in the entire house that is customised as per our choices. And the reason behind it is that we spend the most amount of time in our bedroom resting and rejuvenating after a stressful day. 

If you are looking for low budget ideas that can transform your bedroom into a beautiful heaven then here are 12 tips that you can consider.

1. Headboard

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

The headboard of the bed is as important as any other piece of furniture that you place in the room. By creating a customised headboard, you will be able to turn the wall into a focal piece that will be the center of attraction for the entire room.

2. Floor rug

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern style bedroom
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

Another inexpensive way of transforming your bedroom is by adding a floor rug. These rugs are available in different materials and colours which make it easy for you to choose the one you like the most.

3. Bed upholstery

Casa muestra, Xarzamora Diseño Xarzamora Diseño Minimalist bedroom
Xarzamora Diseño

Xarzamora Diseño
Xarzamora Diseño
Xarzamora Diseño

If you have a customised bed then using colourful upholstery can also be a great way of making your bedroom look beautiful. This will also help in pulling the entire look of the room together.

4. Wall art

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Pixers

Folk

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

For those of you who are looking for a more regal option for decorating their bedroom then considering a similar looking piece of wall art is highly recommended. These wall paintings can be found in different designs like floral and landscapes.

5.Colourful bedspread

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style bedroom
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Changing the bedspread in your master bedroom can also make a significant difference in the way the room looks. The designer of this bedroom has used colourful satin bedspread to make the place look lively.

6. Picture wall

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov Artur Akopov Scandinavian style bedroom
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

If you want a more personalized feel to your bedroom then adding a bunch of family pictures on the wall can also be worth considering. These pictures will help you relieve some of the most important memories of your life.


7. Storage unit partition

Raumteiler, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

If you have a large bedroom and are looking to use it for dual functions then partitioning it with a similar looking storage unit is worth a shot. These storage units not only look modern but they are also highly efficient in maximizing the space available.

8. White drapes

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

Adding curtains and drapes to your bedroom is something that you must consider if you have big windows. These curtains will not only protect you against direct sunlight but will also add a beautiful touch to the layout of the bedroom.

9. Wooden bed

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

If you want a customised look for your room then designing a wooden bed is a good choice. You can also incorporate additional features like a study table or side tables to your bed to make it more personalized.

10. Light fixture

Main Bedroom, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern style bedroom
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Main Bedroom

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

Lighting your room in the best possible way is important so that the interiors do not look dull. Opting for designer light fixtures is not only an inexpensive way to decorate your room, but it is also an excellent way to make your ceiling look amazing.

11. Focal wall

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern style bedroom
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

By painting the back wall of your room in a darker colour tone, you can convert it into a focal wall. This is one of the easiest ways to make your bedroom look modern and beautiful. Apart from this, you can also use showpieces to enhance the decor of the room.

12. Balcony garden

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you have a balcony near your bedroom then turning it into an open garden can also be a superb idea. This will not only add a natural touch to your room but will also give you a perfect place to relax.

For more such tips check out our ideabooks 

14 living rooms with spectacular decorations


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks