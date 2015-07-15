5 modern hammock designs

Every home should have a hammock, a tranquil spot where you can swing away your worries, daydream, reflect, and gather your thoughts. Hammocks put you in the right position to unwind and take it easy.The soothing rocking feature of the hammock makes the process of relaxing and falling asleep much easier.This ideabook offers a selection of different hammock styles to choose from. Each style has a different aesthetic and different levels of comfort and sturdiness.

Finding strong, secure supports like joists or trees to hang your hammock may be tricky. A simple solution is to get a hammock stand. This will also free up your options of where you can place your hammock. Using hooks may also be an option, but make sure the hooks are strong enough.

Hammocks are great outdoors or indoors. In order to estimate the space you will need to hang a hammock, measure the hammock and add 1-2 feet for the total length between the supports. Actually hammocks are ideal for small spaces as they take up less floor space compared to chairs. Ideally, a hammock should hang 4-5 feet off the ground if it is a spreader-bar style hammock and 6-8 feet if its without a spreader bar.

Even as you're reading this, thousands of easy-going, laid-back people have been caught lazing in hammocks all over the world! So chill out and let these hammock ideas entertain you.