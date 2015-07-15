5 modern hammock designs

Every home should have a hammock, a tranquil spot where you can swing away your worries, daydream, reflect, and gather your thoughts. Hammocks put you in the right position to unwind and take it easy.The soothing rocking feature of the hammock makes the process of relaxing and falling asleep much easier.This ideabook offers a selection of different hammock styles to choose from. Each style has a different aesthetic and different levels of comfort and sturdiness.
Finding strong, secure supports like joists or trees to hang your hammock may be tricky. A simple solution is to get a hammock stand. This will also free up your options of where you can place your hammock. Using hooks may also be an option, but make sure the hooks are strong enough.
Hammocks are great outdoors or indoors. In order to estimate the space you will need to hang a hammock, measure the hammock and add 1-2 feet for the total length between the supports. Actually hammocks are ideal for small spaces as they take up less floor space compared to chairs. Ideally, a hammock should hang 4-5 feet off the ground if it is a spreader-bar style hammock and 6-8 feet if its without a spreader bar.
Even as you're reading this, thousands of easy-going, laid-back people have been caught lazing in hammocks all over the world! So chill out and let these hammock ideas entertain you.
This rainbow coloured seat hammock can double-up as a sleep-swing for infants, and will make a perfect addition to a child's room.
Seat hammocks are a great alternative to traditional baby cradles. In India, it is common practice to use a sari or a ghodiyu as a sleep-swing for infants and toddlers. It is believed that hammocks replicate the comfort and security of the womb as it positions infants in the natural fetal position, and the rocking motion soothes the baby and helps it sleep. Some hospitals in Brazil have started using hammock incubators to nurse premature babies, as they believe it helps with development and weight gain.
Imagine sitting in this hammock and rocking your baby to sleep or teaching your child how to read. And the best part is that when the baby grows up, she can still fit snugly into her sleep-swing.
Nobody is ever too old to curl up into a fetal position. However, if you prefer to lounge in a more sturdy seat hammock, then check out this seat hammock.
This spreader-bar style hammock has wooden bars at the head and foot of the hammock. Its sky blue colour rekindles memories of being at the beach on a clear, sunny day, which is not surprising as most people tend to associate hammocks with bumming on the beach and holidaying in the tropics.
Wouldn't it be brilliant to hang this hammock over a pool so you can roll over when it gets too hot, and splash into the water to cool down?
If imagining a hammock swaying gently in the sea breeze is not relaxing enough, try stringing up this hammock to bring out the sloth in you.
This Mexican style hammock is weaved from cotton strings, and is not only extremely soft, but also provides good ventilation for hot climates. Although it may look delicate, it is extremely stretchy and strong, and can carry three adults. Why sit on chairs when you can swing lazily above the ground in floating comfort?
Hammocks can help you get back into the swing of things when it comes to reading, or perhaps even getting intimate with your partner. Hint: sex on hammocks is a rocking idea! This Mayan type hammock is perfect for hammock sutra as the ancient Mayans were the ones who first came up with the idea of sex on hammocks. Did you know that the Mayans had their own version of the Kama Sutra, and illustrated some creative sex positions on hammocks?!
Traditionally, hammocks in Mexico were made in villages near the capital city of the Yucatan Merida. Today, hammocks are still culturally important to Mexicans and Yucatecans. In fact, a family home may have several hammocks in their house for use as seating, beds, or sleep-swings for babies. Immerse yourself in this laid-back culture with this Mexican style hammock.
This huge family size hammock is a leisurely way to hang out with the whole family. A hammock is an easy-going way to soak up some sun and enjoy some fresh air, and this one is made with weatherproof fabric which is machine washable.
This cheerfully striped hammock will brighten up and lighten up your days. Don't worry if you don't have any strong supports to hang your hammock, you can always get a freestanding wooden hammock stand and swing happily ever after.
This super sturdy wooden hammock is so comfortable that you won't want to sleep in your bed anymore. Beautifully handcrafted with curved English oak from a sustainably managed woodland in the UK, this hammock will make you feel like the sultan of swing.
It even has a small foldable side-table that can come in handy on languid days in the sun.The hammock stand is also available with a shade for those who prefer to bask in the shade. Finally, the perfect hammock to luxuriate in!
