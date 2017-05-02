10 things you should clean every day (for your family’s health)

Time is limited when it comes to cleaning our houses. We want everything to shine like gold, but some parts of the home can be kept in good condition with a once-a-week cleaning, while others need daily cleaning not only to protect their appearance and functioning but also to safeguard the health of the family.
In this article, we present information about what we feel should be cleaned daily. And, we would like you to give us your opinion, so that the exchange of productive ideas can benefit the entire homify community.
The countertop is a place that always gets dirty due to constant use. It must be cleaned daily, so that it does not accumulate dirt, which can contaminate the food. This is especially essential in the places where meat, chicken and fish are cleaned, cut and cooked.
It takes just a few moments of the day to remove dirt and clean it. Make each person who uses the shower to take a few minutes to do clean the drain and wipe down the area. Soapy water should not stagnate. This will also make it easier to do a thorough cleaning of the bathroom once a week.
Each time you use it, and it may be several times a day, the filters in the coffee maker will accumulate waste and gather germs until you clean it. Take advantage of the coffee grounds after every use to fertilize your ornamental plants. It is a very economical fertilizer.
The microwave should be cleaned daily, if you use it very often, because its walls, the base and the cover get splashed with sauces or food particles that cook or reheat, if the lid of the heating container is not too good. Do not let the food residue accumulate so that it always works perfectly.
A clean stove and chimney, where no grease or food remains, is ideal for avoiding insects such as cockroaches and other pests that cause food contamination. A cleaning, at least once a day, prevents the accumulation of food residue on the stove.
Get help from professionals for designing an efficient kitchen.
Outdoor trash cans should be cleaned each time the trash is picked up. The smaller daily quantities that you have can be deposited in trash cans under the counter. These should be emptied once a day to keep them clean and to avoid bad odours.
Do not save pots or pans used during the day without first washing them well. Collect the grease used and keep it in a jar or container that you can take somewhere to throw out, since if you dispose it down the drain, it can cause blockages besides ecological damage. The daily cleaning of used utensils is important not only from a hygiene perspective but also for their maintenance.
The floor of the kitchen and the dining room are both prone to accumulating food leftovers, more so in the kitchen. When you pour something sweet, like juice, in the dining room, even a few drops can make an ugly stain on the floor. Mop up spills immediately, and clean these areas once a day to make your home presentable at any time.
The children's bedroom is a place that must be cleaned daily. The reasons are obvious. Children need an environment without dust and insects to avoid allergies and for their overall health. Depending on their age, there is a possibility of them bringing eatables, such as biscuits or breads, into the bedroom. Some of these remain on the floor, on their beds or on the carpets and must be cleaned so they do not attract insects.
The entrance of your house gives an impression of your family, and hence, it must be clean and presentable. It is advisable to clean it daily so that dust or dry leaves do not accumulate. There is no second chance for a first impression, so get it right the first time.
Do you agree with our list? For more tips on keeping your home clean, see Home cleaning just got incredibly easy!