6 brilliant ethnic design ideas

Remember the song, 'we've got the whole world in our hands'? Well, now we can have the whole world in our house.This ideabook features a collection of ethnic interior design styles from all around the world. The idea is to bring together different ethnic elements from all over the world to create a harmonious global ethnic design.

The result of combining different ethnic elements can be eclectic and bohemian, and sound a bit like 'Imagine' from John Lennon— I hope some day you'll join us, and the world will live as one . Creating a little utopia in your home is a great way to stay optimistic and hopeful for a better world.

The global ethnic style is an artistic admiration of world cultures and traditions, and is usually the choice of those that love to travel. For the avid traveller, having bits and pieces of the world in the house brings back memories of travels. Incorporating ethnic elements into interior design is also a great way to travel without leaving the comfort of your home. Think of your house as a photo album of the world.

Using diverse ethnic elements in interior design can bring life to your home. Each piece has a story to tell and a unique culture and tradition from where it comes from. The craftsmanship that has gone into each piece comes from artisans with traditional backgrounds, and displaying these works of art shows an appreciation for the diverse cultures and traditions around the world. The ethnic elements featured here come from four different continents—Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America.