6 brilliant ethnic design ideas

Remember the song, 'we've got the whole world in our hands'? Well, now we can have the whole world in our house.This ideabook features a collection of ethnic interior design styles from all around the world. The idea is to bring together different ethnic elements from all over the world to create a harmonious global ethnic design.
The result of combining different ethnic elements can be eclectic and bohemian, and sound a bit like 'Imagine' from John Lennon—
I hope some day you'll join us, and the world will live as one. Creating a little utopia in your home is a great way to stay optimistic and hopeful for a better world.
The global ethnic style is an artistic admiration of world cultures and traditions, and is usually the choice of those that love to travel. For the avid traveller, having bits and pieces of the world in the house brings back memories of travels. Incorporating ethnic elements into interior design is also a great way to travel without leaving the comfort of your home. Think of your house as a photo album of the world.
Using diverse ethnic elements in interior design can bring life to your home. Each piece has a story to tell and a unique culture and tradition from where it comes from. The craftsmanship that has gone into each piece comes from artisans with traditional backgrounds, and displaying these works of art shows an appreciation for the diverse cultures and traditions around the world. The ethnic elements featured here come from four different continents—Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America.
This ethnic style living room captures the essence of a quintessential ethnic chic design. It is modern, yet still takes pride in its ethnic accents.The neutral colours of the living room make it a perfect playground to go crazy with different styles of ethnic elements.
This ethnic, traditional fabric is called Kurpie, named after one of the ethnic regions of Poland. Traditionally, Kurpie fabric is used for unique folk embroidery and traditional costumes. However, designer, Julia Brendel has imaginatively used this lovely ethnic fabric for making curtains, cushion covers and upholstery.
Africa is well known for it's flamboyant, bold patterns with tribal accents, and excellent craftsmanship. Bring the warmth and rawness of Africa to your home with these ethnic elements from various countries in Africa.
These hand woven Zulu baskets infuse interiors with a rich, natural texture and earthy hues combined with bold, tribal patterns. Each Zulu basket is signed by the artisan personally, and uses natural dyes. From Africa also offers other home accessories made in Africa such as unique handmade lampshades made from springbok, porcupine quills, and feathers, which are ethically sourced. You can also find rugs, masks and other Afrocentric decoration items at From Africa.
Wolf and Badger also feature some handmade home accessories made by artisans from marginalised communities in Africa. For example, this black Shabba bowl made with brass and hand woven at the edges, or this handmade glassware with bronze cuffs.
Go ahead and engulf your home with African panache.
Add an Indian touch to your bedroom with these intriguing handwoven Ikats textiles and upholstery. These unique pieces are a far cry from the typical mainstream ethnic Indian designs, and will make your home special in it's own right.
Oriental design evokes a harmonious balance of yin and yang, tranquility, and calm. Think graceful furnishings and elegant poise with hints of dramatic allure.
One of the signature colours of the East is a rich red. The colour red symbolises prosperity, wealth and good luck. Whether you want to indulge in the luxuries of the Orient or find serenity and harmony, oriental design has something for you.
Orchid specialises in Chinese antique furniture, lighting, and home accessories. They also have a handpicked collection of rare stone statues, shrines and over-sized cabinets.
If you're looking for traditional oriental furniture with embellishments of black lacquer, gold leaf designs, and intricate mother of pearl inlays, Asia Dragon has some spectacular pieces. Some of the pieces depict the ancient dynasties of China.
Strike a balance in your home with oriental poise.
The Amazonian design of the furniture, lighting, and home accessories featured here has a tropical foliage inspired by the Amazonian region of South America. This selection of homeware is ideal for balconies, verandas and rooftops.
design travelling through Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America. Journey on with homify for other inspiring ideas!