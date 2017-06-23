A luxurious 4890 sqm bungalow in Surat, Gujarat

Luxurious sofas made from real elephant skin from China, grand gypsum false ceilings, and plywood stools with copper finish take our breath away in the expansive living room. Soft drapes and stat-of-the-art lights help too.

The entertainment room boasts of LED mood lights, plush chairs, and ceiling and floor carpeted with woollen carpet for acoustic relief. Recycled wood clad the walls here, lending an eco-friendly and warm touch to the space.

Fashionable chairs surround a large and elegant table to make mealtimes special in the dining area. This space complements the family seating area nicely too.