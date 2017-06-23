A luxurious 4890 sqm bungalow in Surat, Gujarat

Welcome to a massive and breathtaking bungalow in Surat, where style, functionality and comfort combine in the best possible way. The interior designers and decorators at J9 Associates came up with the perfect design and decor schemes after understanding the client’s exact needs. Modern lines along with large airy balconies define the exterior of the house, while the interiors are spacious, well-lit and impeccably furnished. Wood, stone and glass are among the materials used to make this bungalow a treat for sore eyes. Contemporary lighting and efficient layouts helps as well. So read on to know more.
Simple sharp lines, lavish use of white, pops of earthy hues and trendy lighting make the facade stunning and inviting. The terraces come with glass balustrades to ensure a feeling of visual openness and lightness. The floor plans clearly explain the positions of the living room, dining, pooja room, family room, home theatre, store room, kitchen, bedrooms, servant’s quarter, toilets, gym, guest room, lift as well as balconies.
The entrance staircase of this bungalow is a very stylish affair in wood and M.S plate. Its glamorous design hints at the fashionable interiors done up with warm wood and premium quality marble. Large windows in all rooms bring in tons of sunlight, while the terraces are ideal for relaxing, enjoying good weather, admiring nature and sunbathing in winters.
Luxurious sofas made from real elephant skin from China, grand gypsum false ceilings, and plywood stools with copper finish take our breath away in the expansive living room. Soft drapes and stat-of-the-art lights help too.
The entertainment room boasts of LED mood lights, plush chairs, and ceiling and floor carpeted with woollen carpet for acoustic relief. Recycled wood clad the walls here, lending an eco-friendly and warm touch to the space.
Fashionable chairs surround a large and elegant table to make mealtimes special in the dining area. This space complements the family seating area nicely too.
We love how wasted wooden strips and blocks have been used to for wall decor in this bungalow. It is a very environment-friendly and sustainable idea! While one of the master bedrooms is extremely modern, the other has a classic and regal feel about it. Soothing colours visually enhance the size of the rooms, while reds, golden browns and blacks lend contrast. Soft textiles, stylish glass partitions, indirect lighting and beautiful furniture complete the attractive ambiance of the residence.
