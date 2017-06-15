Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ways to combine dining room with living space

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Tortugas, BR ARQUITECTOS
With modern architecture more and more people have started preferring combined living and dining space so that they don't have to construct two different room. This not only saves money but also it is a more efficient way of keeping floor area. 

If to are looking to combine your dining room with the living space then here are 11 ways to do that beautifully.

1. Designer partition

Residential Interiors, Prism Architects & Interior Designers
Prism Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Residential Interiors

Prism Architects & Interior Designers
Prism Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Prism Architects & Interior Designers

If you want to combine the two rooms together but yet want to mark the specific areas then creating a half partition like seen in the picture is also a good idea. This way both the zones would be marked and will also give you a little privacy.

2. Kitchen island

homify Minimalist dining room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a tiny apartment and do not have any additional space then opting for a similar looking kitchen island can also be an excellent choice. These kitchen islands will not only give you enough preparation area but can also be used as a dining table.

3. Colourful back wall

Lago Alberto, LEMONBE
LEMONBE

LEMONBE
LEMONBE
LEMONBE

Another great way that can be used to combine your dining space with the living room is by opting for a similar colour back wall. By using only one tone of colour, you will be able to make a smooth transaction between both the areas.

4. Wooden touch

-, xavi requeno
xavi requeno

xavi requeno
xavi requeno
xavi requeno

Playing with the main building materials is another choice for combining two different areas together. The design of this room has used wood as the primary construction material so that the entire interior of the house looks in sync.

5. Parallel setting

Casa Tortugas, BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

For those of you who have a long rectangular room that needs to be converted into a living and dining space using this parallel setting can be a perfect choice. By setting dining room in one corner and living room in the other, you will have enough working space in the middle and will also be able to specify both the areas.

6. Rustic and modern

Prachtig licht woonhuis in combinatie met een houten vloer van ZILVA, Zilva Vloeren
Zilva Vloeren

Zilva Vloeren
Zilva Vloeren
Zilva Vloeren

If you want your home to look unique then opting for contrasting furniture is something that you must consider. The designer for this room has used rustic looking dining furniture for one area and modern living room furniture for other, so that it creates a unique tone for the house.


7. Colour coordination

VILLA - GRIMAUD, PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

Including different colour elements into your home is not always the best idea when it comes to combining two spaces. Instead, you should try to colour coordinate both the area so that the entire interior compliments each other.

8. Upholstery

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If you do not want to spend a lot on buying new furniture, then upholstering them with the same material is also something you can try. By using the same colour and design fabric for both living and dining furniture you will be able to combine both the areas without having to spend a fortune.

9. Plant decor

Departamento en Santa Fe, MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Creating a theme for the room is also an excellent way of combining two spaces. As seen in the picture the designer has used potted plants to give it a natural touch and create a common theme for both the rooms.

10. Vintage furniture

Proyecto "Quinta Hunucmá", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Opting for a similar type of furniture is yet another tip that can make the transaction between two spaces look natural. Along with this if you want your room to look classy then opting for vintage furniture pieces is also worth a shot.

11. Fixed dining table

Paris 11, blackStones
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

One of the simplest ways to install a dining area in a small room is by opting for a fixed table. These tables can be used as a partition between kitchen and living space so that you can utilise the space well and also mark the two separate areas.

For more such designs see our ideabooks.

A beautiful Mediterranean style apartment for modern Indians
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


