A stunning and colourful home in Surat, Gujarat

Dying to come across a home that takes your breath away? You are in luck today! This lavish and beautiful residence in Surat is an example of what money and good taste can achieve. Elegant woodwork, colourful furnishing, gorgeous lamps and creative ideas make this home a paradise for urban souls. Each room has been planned carefully so as to accommodate many people together. The kitchen is immensely functional and the bedrooms are delightful getaways from all the stress in the world. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at J9 Associates.
Gorgeous wooden panels clad the approach of this home, while mellow lighting creates a soothing ambiance. A pair of wooden lions lends a regal touch to this space.
The sophisticated wooden entrance door brings you to the cream-hued entryway with stylish installations on the ceiling. A long creatively lit niche displays various ethnic figurines for an artistic look.
As we venture inside to reach the common areas, smooth wooden panelling on the ceiling and pretty pendant lamps catch our eyes. Vibrant artworks add pizzazz to the wall of this hallway, and you can catch a glimpse of the common washbasin in the dining area.
The living space is a brilliant explosion of colours like red, yellow, blue, orange and more. The blue wall has inbuilt niches and separates the living from the dining aesthetically. The sofas and chairs are extremely trendy and the cushions are a riot of colours. The rug brightens up the grey floor as well.
Soft creams and rich browns make for an elegant setting in the dining area. The furniture is neat, modern and inviting.
This spacious white and grey kitchen is a perfect place to experiment with exotic ingredients. Smooth and glossy cabinets, a lavish countertop, modern appliances and elegant tiling ensure both functionality and visual appeal.
A charming four-poster bed steals the show in this bright bedroom, lending it a vintage feel. Soft printed drapes, rich grey and white bedding, pretty lamps and blue accent lighting on the ceiling add to the dreamy ambiance.
The kids’ bedroom is a striking combination of reds, blues, and hints of green and yellow. Creative wall panels, striped curtains and upholstery, and trendy lighting make this room a magical place. A large mirror in the corner amplifies the size of this bedroom.
