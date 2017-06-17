A lavish and modern bungalow in Jaipur worth 2.5 crore rupees

With an impressive area of 6750sqft at its disposal, this bungalow in Jaipur is a grand and very comfortable affair. The interiors are airy, warm and stylishly furnished. Wood and stone have been combined in a tasteful manner to achieve an elegant visual effect. The colour palette is also sober and soothing, while plush textiles ensure ample relaxation. Trendy designs and modern lighting add to the attraction of this house created for Mr. A. K. Jain and family by the architects at VB Design Studio.
Neat and modern lines, sensible architecture, white exterior walls and golden lighting impress everyone effortlessly. Large airy balconies, wood peeking from here and there, and beautiful plants around the boundary wall make for a visual treat.
Walls clad with neat grey tiles, mellow lighting, beautiful potted greens and a lovely fountain are the reasons why this spacious porch looks grand. The fountain lends a tranquil feel here.
Richly-carved wooden entrance doors welcome you as you venture inside. Lush potted palms and ethnic figurines flank the entrance for added appeal.
A U-shaped sofa equipped with plush cushions offers ample seating for the entire family and friends in the living room. Beige, brown and cream make for a soothing and sober colour palette, while patterned cushions and drapes lend visual interest. Potted greens add a refreshing touch here.
The sleek TV unit is the living room stands against a wood-panelled wall, for a warm and elegant effect. Brass vases make for a traditional touch here.
Dark wooden panelling and trendy furniture are the notable aspects of this cosy and warm master bedroom. Stylish bedside lamps, a massive glass window and marble flooring create a sense of grandeur.
Splashes of red make the kids’ bedroom bold and lively, while modern furniture ensure ample comfort. Grey, white and black make for a very stylish setting, while adequate lighting makes studying and moving around easy.
The staircase that connects the different levels of this bungalow is a sophisticated affair in marble. The balustrades are made of clear glass and ensure visual openness and an airy feeling.
