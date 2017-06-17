Your browser is out-of-date.

A lavish and modern bungalow in Jaipur worth 2.5 crore rupees

Justwords Justwords
SURAJ - BUNGALOW, VB Design Studio VB Design Studio Modern windows & doors Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

With an impressive area of 6750sqft at its disposal, this bungalow in Jaipur is a grand and very comfortable affair. The interiors are airy, warm and stylishly furnished. Wood and stone have been combined in a tasteful manner to achieve an elegant visual effect. The colour palette is also sober and soothing, while plush textiles ensure ample relaxation. Trendy designs and modern lighting add to the attraction of this house created for Mr. A. K. Jain and family by the architects at VB Design Studio.

Gorgeous facade

Bungalow Exterior VB Design Studio Modern houses White bungalow,exterior,jaipur,multistorey
VB Design Studio

Bungalow Exterior

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

Neat and modern lines, sensible architecture, white exterior walls and golden lighting impress everyone effortlessly. Large airy balconies, wood peeking from here and there, and beautiful plants around the boundary wall make for a visual treat.

Charming porch

Entrance with Planters and fountain VB Design Studio Modern garage/shed Wood effect entrance,planters,fountain,wooden effect
VB Design Studio

Entrance with Planters and fountain

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

Walls clad with neat grey tiles, mellow lighting, beautiful potted greens and a lovely fountain are the reasons why this spacious porch looks grand. The fountain lends a tranquil feel here.

Luxurious entrance

Entrance Door VB Design Studio Modern windows & doors Wood effect entrance,door,wooden carving,sculptures
VB Design Studio

Entrance Door

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

Richly-carved wooden entrance doors welcome you as you venture inside. Lush potted palms and ethnic figurines flank the entrance for added appeal.

Stylish living

Living room VB Design Studio Modern living room White living room
VB Design Studio

Living room

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

A U-shaped sofa equipped with plush cushions offers ample seating for the entire family and friends in the living room. Beige, brown and cream make for a soothing and sober colour palette, while patterned cushions and drapes lend visual interest. Potted greens add a refreshing touch here.

Living room VB Design Studio Modern living room White living room,wooden paneling,duplex walls
VB Design Studio

Living room

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

The sleek TV unit is the living room stands against a wood-panelled wall, for a warm and elegant effect. Brass vases make for a traditional touch here.

Cosy master bedroom

Bedroom VB Design Studio Modern style bedroom Wood effect bedroom,wooden work
VB Design Studio

Bedroom

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

Dark wooden panelling and trendy furniture are the notable aspects of this cosy and warm master bedroom. Stylish bedside lamps, a massive glass window and marble flooring create a sense of grandeur.


Trendy kids’ bedroom

Kids Bedroom VB Design Studio Modern nursery/kids room White kids room,bedroom,study table
VB Design Studio

Kids Bedroom

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

Splashes of red make the kids’ bedroom bold and lively, while modern furniture ensure ample comfort. Grey, white and black make for a very stylish setting, while adequate lighting makes studying and moving around easy.

Stunning staircase

Staircase VB Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Beige staircase,multi dwelling
VB Design Studio

Staircase

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

The staircase that connects the different levels of this bungalow is a sophisticated affair in marble. The balustrades are made of clear glass and ensure visual openness and an airy feeling.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


