Stylish and modular kitchens in Mumbai to inspire you

Justwords Justwords
MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs
With time, kitchens have become smarter and more fashionable. And the two we will explore today are fine examples of that. As a part of two modern Mumbai apartments, these kitchens are modular, very convenient and visually appealing as well. Rendered by the suppliers of furniture and accessories at Akanksha Designs, these kitchens feature glossy and neat cabinets, premium quality appliances, and elegant tiles and countertops. Cooking in these kitchens can hardly be a chore!

Classy and functional

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs Minimalist kitchen
Dark blue and white join hands to make this kitchen a soothing sight for sore eyes. Gleaming laminate on the cabinets, the lack of handles and a spacious countertop add to the attraction.

A different view

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs Minimalist kitchen
The other side of the kitchen impresses with neat cabinets and open shelves, which come in handy while storing everyday essentials.

Smart hack

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
We love the idea of storing the garbage bin under the sink. The cabinet door keeps both the plumbing and the dustbin out of sight. Note how the delicately patterned floor tiles lend sophistication to the space.

Smart organisation

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves
Some of the drawers in this kitchen have been compartmentalised cleverly to store spoons, forks, knives and ladles easily. The insides are easy to clean and maintain as well.

Lively and neat

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs Minimalist kitchen
White and florescent green make for a very lively and bright combination in this kitchen. The cabinets and drawers are shiny and feature sleek handles for a neat look.

Convenience guaranteed

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs Minimalist kitchen
Modern appliances like an oven with 3 burners and a bold black chimney up the comfort quotient in this kitchen. The shiny exhaust pipe keeps smoke and odours at bay.

Elegant tiling

MODULAR KITCHEN, Akanksha Designs Akanksha Designs Minimalist kitchen
Soft brown and beige tiles clad the kitchen walls for a sober and soothing look. They reflect light efficiently and make the kitchen look more spacious than it actually is.

Take another tour - 11 cleaning tips for a spotless kitchen

पार्टिकल बोर्ड से रचित रसोई के फर्नीचर
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

