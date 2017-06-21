Stylish and modular kitchens in Mumbai to inspire you

With time, kitchens have become smarter and more fashionable. And the two we will explore today are fine examples of that. As a part of two modern Mumbai apartments, these kitchens are modular, very convenient and visually appealing as well. Rendered by the suppliers of furniture and accessories at Akanksha Designs, these kitchens feature glossy and neat cabinets, premium quality appliances, and elegant tiles and countertops. Cooking in these kitchens can hardly be a chore!
Dark blue and white join hands to make this kitchen a soothing sight for sore eyes. Gleaming laminate on the cabinets, the lack of handles and a spacious countertop add to the attraction.
The other side of the kitchen impresses with neat cabinets and open shelves, which come in handy while storing everyday essentials.
We love the idea of storing the garbage bin under the sink. The cabinet door keeps both the plumbing and the dustbin out of sight. Note how the delicately patterned floor tiles lend sophistication to the space.
Some of the drawers in this kitchen have been compartmentalised cleverly to store spoons, forks, knives and ladles easily. The insides are easy to clean and maintain as well.
White and florescent green make for a very lively and bright combination in this kitchen. The cabinets and drawers are shiny and feature sleek handles for a neat look.
Modern appliances like an oven with 3 burners and a bold black chimney up the comfort quotient in this kitchen. The shiny exhaust pipe keeps smoke and odours at bay.
Soft brown and beige tiles clad the kitchen walls for a sober and soothing look. They reflect light efficiently and make the kitchen look more spacious than it actually is.
