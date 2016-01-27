​A stunning house with bright accents

The living room of any house should be the most embellished and generously decorated zone. On the same lines, the designers have made a super luxurious and plush area that is an epitome of class and modernity. It has all the features that could possibly be incorporated in any sassy and modern living room. From the staircase to the trendy chandelier, this place is well organised and exudes a great source of inspiration. The mute walls are perfectly contrasted against the red wooden details that suround the TV unit.