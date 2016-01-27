​A stunning house with bright accents

This residence attempts to offer a bright and colourful palette filled with trendy design and modern patterns. It incorporates sassy designs for the bedrooms and the living rooms that include unique chandeliers, a suave staircase and even rich upholstered seating. Stylishly designed by Maverick Architects from Pune, this house will deeply inspire you with rich patterns and awe-inspiring designs that will make you rethink about your home as well. Let’s start the tour!
The living room of any house should be the most embellished and generously decorated zone. On the same lines, the designers have made a super luxurious and plush area that is an epitome of class and modernity. It has all the features that could possibly be incorporated in any sassy and modern living room. From the staircase to the trendy chandelier, this place is well organised and exudes a great source of inspiration. The mute walls are perfectly contrasted against the red wooden details that suround the TV unit.
The bedroom is designed in a way that would make you sleep like a baby. The comfortable bed along with the soothing interiors makes it possible for you to have a good nights rest. To add a personal touch, the designers have added a family photograph right in the middle of the accent wall that stretches right up to the ceiling. The gold plated wardrobes are designed to add a touch of drama and glamour to the area.
The cabinet is the most striking feature in the room. The perfect gold polished facia boards make an interesting masterpiece that is well neutralised by its wooden counterparts. The wooden flooring along with the mute interiors further highlights this feature. The use of earthen elements like the window shutters and non-framed mirror indeed make the room beautiful.
The other bedroom is designed purely in a modern style that levys a contrasting touch. The muted interiors of the room are well contrasted by the red window blinds and beautiful stained glass doors that ensure a grand entry into the walk-in closet. Similar glass patterns are created on the opposite wall and are perfectly juxtimposed against the matching wallpaper design.
The kid’s bedroom is designed with soothing colours that do not overpower the design. Instead, it is done with subtle yet soothing colours that enlighten the fresh and cheerful mood. This area is well fitted with twin study tables on both sides and twin beds on the other. The modern design on false ceiling and trendy wall patterns will surely make the child will never ask for more.
The third bedroom is nothing less than a romantic getaway. The cosy lighting, king size bed and relaxing aura makes this bedroom an ideal place to enjoy a beautiful repose. The sliding doors of the wardrobe and the wall mounted side tables, further add to the uniqueness and intimate character of the room.