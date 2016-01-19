Your browser is out-of-date.

​An Indian home with inspiring colours

HOMIFY001
House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern style bedroom
Ever wondered about the magic of colours? Let us introduce you to a house that is designed with bright and colourful tones that create a marvellous effect when paired with subtle and delicate furnishing. This two bedroom house is located in a upmarket locality of Mumbai. Designed by Ray DesignWorld, it sprawls over an area of 100 m2 and makes an impressive property. It further embodies how sharp and bright colours can be used in smaller areas to create a lively and cheerful apartment. So, without further delay, let's begin the tour of this colourful abode. 

A symmetric array of colours

House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Plant,Building,Green,Picture frame,Textile,Interior design,Comfort,Table
Every bedroom needs to be highly inviting and welcoming. This can be perfectly achieved by the use of fresh and bright colours that look just beautiful and create a cosy environment. The designers here have incorporated the same concept and made use of green, orange and yellow hues to make an array of colours that sing a melodious tune with the green bedding. The other furnishings are designed in subtle shades of brown to maintain a mellow environment in the room.

Another twist

House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Building,Green,Comfort,Textile,Interior design,Bed,Wood,House
The bedroom looks cosier and brighter from the other side too. This angle focuses on the sleeping and storage area. The bed is decorated well with different shades of fluorescent green that give a refreshing change from the regular pastel shades. A sleek storage wardrobe is provided in one corner of the room to make enough space for manoeuvrability. The unusual pattern of the combined wooden décor of wall and ceiling further makes this room a stunning visual delight.

Black and blue

House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern style bedroom
The second bedroom is designed in shades of blue and black. This small and cosy room is given an everlasting finish by the induction of cool furniture like a classic round mirror, white & black paintings and of course the matching bed linen. You will be delighted to see the eclectic pattern of bookshelf in one corner above the bed. The wooden pattern spanning from the wall to the ceiling is another striking feature that adds a combined stance to the room.

Subtle kitchen decor

House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern kitchen
The kitchen is designed in the classic U layout. This slender portion of the house incorporates the use of different shades of brown that are neutralised by the use of white counter top and transparent drawers operated on a hydraulic mechanism. Tinted glass is provided to give a sneak preview of the crockery inside. The cabinets are designed up to the loft to utilise maximum vertical space.

Bright and classic dining

House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern living room
The dining table is again designed on the red, black and white theme. It looks nothing but fabulous against the white walls and the splendid living room. This cosy corner is embellished with vertical and horizontal paintings along with the black and white ceiling hung lights to mark an informal demarcation between areas.

The classy living room

House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern living room
The living room is given a new and classy touch by the incorporation of the colour black. The designers have used the 60-30-10 concepts to highlight different features of the room. The furnishings are also chosen according to the same concept. Red, black and white theme is selectively chosen according to the layout and the accessories. Elaborate seating is provided by the black sofa set and the ottomans that are muted by the white coffee table and grey curtains.

Were you inspired by the use of colourful accents in the house? Let us hear from you in the comments below.


