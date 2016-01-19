​An Indian home with inspiring colours

The living room is given a new and classy touch by the incorporation of the colour black. The designers have used the 60-30-10 concepts to highlight different features of the room. The furnishings are also chosen according to the same concept. Red, black and white theme is selectively chosen according to the layout and the accessories. Elaborate seating is provided by the black sofa set and the ottomans that are muted by the white coffee table and grey curtains.

