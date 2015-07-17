A cliff dwelling home

From this perspective we can admire the unique location that the home is situated upon. With Lake Austin within touching distance its obvious why the owners have chosen to live in such a location. Locals are able to enjoy an array of recreational activities in and around the lake, as well as having access to many cultural amenities that make this area so desirable.

Even in an area known for its luxurious houses, the new-look home is a real stand-out. Owners and guests alike are greeted by the homes new modern exterior that consists of symmetrical forms and sleek finishes. Entrance before the renovation was from a dangerous exterior ramp. Now the owners can walk up with ease in a safe pathway through a neatly maintained garden.