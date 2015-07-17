A cliff dwelling home

Perched half-way down a cliff along a narrow ridge is the cliff-dwelling home. Overlooking Lake Austin, USA, the newly renovated home is blessed with some of the most breath taking views of the fresh water lake and natural landscape surrounds. A design team from Specht Harpman have completely transformed an existing 1970s-era structure to become a modern home that is habitable for an elderly couple, has an enhanced engagement with the dramatic site, and incorporated elements that have personal importance to the owners.
From this perspective we can admire the unique location that the home is situated upon. With Lake Austin within touching distance its obvious why the owners have chosen to live in such a location. Locals are able to enjoy an array of recreational activities in and around the lake, as well as having access to many cultural amenities that make this area so desirable.
Even in an area known for its luxurious houses, the new-look home is a real stand-out. Owners and guests alike are greeted by the homes new modern exterior that consists of symmetrical forms and sleek finishes. Entrance before the renovation was from a dangerous exterior ramp. Now the owners can walk up with ease in a safe pathway through a neatly maintained garden.
Upon entering the home there's an immediately sense of light and space thanks to the double height ceiling. Dwellers within the living room area able to sit and enjoy the panoramic views on display through the glazing that extend across the entire lower level. Though the glazing may be the most spectacular design feature within the room, it's the deep shade of the red feature wall that really draws the gaze. Its a vibrant shade that creates an interesting backdrop for those walking up the stairs.
A shared dining and kitchen area is defined by a long, wheeled wooden counter which sits centrally. The design of the counter is an intriguing one, with its mix of traditional timber details and glossy working surfaces. Sitting adjacent, the dining table is in contrast to the counter, thanks to its modern glass and metal form, which hosts several chairs.
Throughout the home there has been a purposeful design process that aimed to incorporate materials from salvaged, saved, and local sources. Here in the master bedroom there's an abundance of these materials. In particular, the bed has been crafted from a collection of industrial parts, and like the counter in the kitchen; the bed is also on wheels.
Decorating a child's bedroom in a modern style can be difficult, but somehow the designers from Specht Harpman have done so with ease. Everything is well organised here, but there's playfulness in the method in which it has been done.
