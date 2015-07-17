Tradition meets modern: The barn home

Before we say goodbye to the barn home, we get one final look down the upstairs hallway which leads to the main bedroom. It’s perhaps in this space that the interplay between the timber and the all-white colour scheme is most spectacular. The industrial style column lighting appear to imitate grain silos and act as a tasteful reminder of the homes location and form.

If this barn home has left you wanting to see more, then don’t worry, click the link below to see inside the amazing conversion of a barn in the English countryside.

The Long Barn Conversion