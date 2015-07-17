Tradition meets modern: The barn home

Situated in gorgeous rural setting is a building that represents more of an agricultural building than a home. But for those who venture closer to the
Barn Home, they'll soon realise that the building is not a barn housing farming equipment, but a home with a family inside. The Barn home is a perfect example of how two design styles; tradition and modernity, can fuse together to create something that is original in its own right. Continue reading to see inside this unique home.
Though the building is not a traditional barn, its shape and form represents one of the many barns that is prominent throughout these farming areas. Separating itself from the common is the contemporary shade of grey that has been chosen for the wooden panel exterior.
A snapshot of the home at night reveals how the building integrates effortlessly with its surrounding environment.
Strong links with outside spaces and gorgeous views of the countryside are the highlights of this homes design. No matter where occupants are in the home, they always have a strong connection to their outside surroundings. On the decking there's a couple of armchairs for the owners to sit and enjoy the warm sunshine.
The experience of walking through the Barn House is something special, with every room full of surprises. Lode architects have marked their signature design style by their use of timber which is prominent all throughout the home. In the main living zone, its seems as if all the surfaces have been clad in timber. Left unfinished the wood possesses a deep warm undertone that creates a cosy atmosphere. Ceilings and walls are painted in white to create a backdrop for the timber to take centre stage.
Here in the bathroom the home continues to surprise us with its unique design elements. Timber again is present, but its the unique timber cabinetry design that really steals the attention.
Before we say goodbye to the barn home, we get one final look down the upstairs hallway which leads to the main bedroom. It’s perhaps in this space that the interplay between the timber and the all-white colour scheme is most spectacular. The industrial style column lighting appear to imitate grain silos and act as a tasteful reminder of the homes location and form.
If this barn home has left you wanting to see more, then don’t worry, click the link below to see inside the amazing conversion of a barn in the English countryside.