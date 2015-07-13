A café in an old prison

One thing that the people of Melbourne, Australia, are particularly proud of is their coffee. For those who've had the pleasure of visiting Melbourne, most would have experienced the café culture that's ingrained into the psych of every Melbournian. You'll find café's everywhere; from inside its famous inner city laneways, in disused warehouses, or in tiny hole-in-the wall-shops. No matter where you are in the city, there's always a place to grab a quick coffee.

Today on homify, we take a tour of the newest, and arguably the most unique café in Melbourne. Keep reading to find out where it is located…